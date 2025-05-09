AleaSoft Energy Forecasting says increases in solar energy production contributed to lower electricity prices across major European markets last week. Most analyzed markets also continued to experience negative hourly prices. Solar energy production contributed to a drop in electricity prices across the major European markets last week, according to analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting. During the week commencing April 28, both France and Italy broke their daily record for solar energy production. France registered 135 GWh on April 30, the same day Italy hit 150 GWh. Meanwhile, Germany broke ...

