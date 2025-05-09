Hamilton, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - Launchit Solutions Inc. ("Launchit" or the "Company"), a medical wellness company whose portfolio includes world-leading obesity programs and who has imminent plans to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, is pleased to announce it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 6th Annual LA Summit held at the iconic Beverly Hills Hotel from Monday, June 2nd to Thursday, June 5th, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

Jamie Harsevoort is scheduled to present at the conference and will also be attending investor meetings and participating on a panel discussion. "I am very excited to take the stage at the Centurion One conference to share how Launchit is redefining the future of obesity treatment," said Harsevoort. "This event is a fantastic opportunity to connect with entrepreneurial leaders to showcase the incredible momentum we've built. I look forward to meeting with investors who are ready to be part of something truly transformative." Launchit is building on successful national Canadian programs and has initiated an aggressive growth strategy in the USA and international markets.

Centurion One Capital 6 th Annual LA Summit

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Dates: Wednesday, June 4th and Thursday, June 5th, 2025

Time: 9:00 AM PDT - 5:00 PM PDT

Venue: The Beverly Hills Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: https://www.centuriononecapital.com/la-summit.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

Launchit Solutions Inc.

Per: Jamie Harsevoort

Chief Executive Officer

About Launchit Solutions

Launchit Solutions builds and acquires medical innovations with high cashflow potential. Launchit has multiple national partnerships focused on behavioral support for obesity, including national programs with Novo Nordisk and Shoppers Drug Mart. Their portfolio also includes several other life science ventures and a healthy pipeline of exciting new innovations. Launchit is finalizing plans to be listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and expects to have a Qualifying Transaction completed in the near future.

Learn more about Launchit at https://launchitsolutions.ca/.

