Tax Relief Is More Accessible Than You Think - Clear Start Tax Explains Who Qualifies and How to Apply

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / For millions of Americans who owe back taxes, IRS debt can feel like a permanent burden. But according to Clear Start Tax, a trusted tax resolution firm, tax relief may be more accessible than most people realize-especially through programs like the IRS Fresh Start Initiative.

While many assume tax relief is only for those in extreme hardship or with complicated financials, the truth is that a wide range of taxpayers can qualify, including those with modest incomes, past-due balances, or limited assets. The key is understanding what the IRS looks for-and taking action before enforcement begins.

What IRS Tax Relief Actually Looks Like

Tax relief doesn't mean your debt vanishes overnight-but it can mean reducing what you owe, pausing collections, or avoiding aggressive enforcement. These programs are designed to help taxpayers who genuinely can't pay their full balance-whether due to job loss, medical issues, or limited income.

The IRS offers several formal options to help taxpayers resolve their debt in a manageable way:

Offer in Compromise (OIC) - Settle tax debt for less than the full amount based on your financial situation

Installment Agreements - Make manageable monthly payments over time

Currently Not Collectible (CNC) status - Pause collections due to hardship

Penalty Abatement - Reduce or remove certain penalties when there's reasonable cause

"A lot of people assume they won't qualify for relief, so they don't even try," said the Head of Client Solutions at Clear Start Tax. "But we've helped clients settle thousands in debt even if they didn't meet some extreme hardship definition-because they took action and filed the right way."

Who Actually Qualifies?

Qualifying for tax relief depends on your income, expenses, assets, and ability to pay-not just your debt total. According to Clear Start Tax, these are some of the key factors the IRS considers:

Whether your monthly income covers your basic living expenses

If you're carrying old debt or have multiple years of unfiled returns

Whether you've received a notice of intent to levy or lien

If you've already tried to pay in full-but can't reasonably do so

Whether you're current on this year's tax filing

The Application Process: Why It's Often Overwhelming

While the IRS offers legitimate relief programs, navigating the application process can be complex and time-consuming. Many taxpayers are denied-not because they don't qualify, but because their paperwork was incomplete, their forms were outdated, or they misunderstood the requirements. Submitting accurate financial information and staying compliant with IRS expectations is critical to approval. Taxpayers must:

File or amend all required returns

Complete detailed financial disclosure forms

Document household income, expenses, assets, and debts

Communicate clearly with the IRS-often across multiple departments

"You only get one shot at applying the right way," added the Head of Client Solutions. "We guide clients through every step so they don't get denied on a technicality or delayed by incomplete paperwork."

Clear Start Tax: Guiding Clients to the Relief They Deserve

Clear Start Tax provides expert guidance to help individuals apply for IRS relief properly, avoid common mistakes, and secure real results. The firm offers:

IRS notice review and case evaluation

Offer in Compromise and Installment Agreement support

Help with unfiled returns and penalty abatement

Ongoing compliance planning to prevent future issues

