DealFlow Events: DealFlow Discovery Day on Nuclear Energy to Spotlight Industry Innovation and Investment Opportunities

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / DealFlow Events is proud to announce the upcoming DealFlow Discovery Day on Nuclear Energy, scheduled for May 22, 2025, at Jay Suites, 515 Madison Avenue, New York City. This premier event will convene leading voices in nuclear innovation, investment, and policy to explore the sector's pivotal role in the clean energy transition.

Event Highlights:

Keynote Presentation: A keynote address with James Schaefer, Senior Managing Director at Guggenheim Securities will set the stage, providing insights into the current landscape and future prospects of nuclear energy.

Panel Discussions:

Evaluating the Investment Opportunity in Nuclear Energy : Experts will discuss the complex landscape of financial, regulatory, and environmental challenges, strategies for positioning projects with significant capital expenditures for private investment, assessing technological and operational risks, and methods to gain public support while reducing opposition to nuclear energy.

Will Small Modular Reactors Power the Future of AI and Data Centers?: This panel will delve into current issues and trends impacting nuclear energy investing and companies seeking capital, with a focus on Small Modular Reactor (SMR) operations. Topics include the growing energy demands from sectors like crypto mining and AI processing, and the investment opportunities arising to meet these needs.

Presenting Companies:

NANO Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE): The first portable nuclear microreactor company publicly listed in the U.S., leading in advanced clean energy solutions.

Blykalla: A Swedish company developing a 55 MWe liquid lead-cooled SMR, aiming to deploy Europe's first advanced SMR.

Moltex Energy: Commercializing technologies to convert nuclear waste into clean energy, with demonstrations underway in New Brunswick, Canada.

Natura Resources LLC: Developing advanced molten salt reactors, with the Natura MSR-1 at Abilene Christian University being the first liquid-fueled reactor to receive a construction permit from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission.

ARC Clean Technology: Developing the ARC-100, an advanced SMR offering inherently safe, reliable, and economical carbon-free power.

Deep Fission: Focused on making clean and reliable energy affordable and accessible, utilizing standardized pressurized water reactors.

Deep Isolation: The first company commercializing nuclear waste disposal in deep boreholes, offering tailored solutions for waste inventories.

Type One Energy: Aiming to provide sustainable, affordable fusion power through advanced manufacturing methods and high-field superconducting magnets.

Speakers:

Ravina Advani, Managing Director & Group Head Natural Resources & Renewables, BNP Paribas

Rod Baltzer, CEO, Deep Isolation

Charlie Baynes-Reid, Chief Financial Officer & General Counsel, Type One Energy

Vinod Chugh, Founder & President, Power Generation Integrated

Mikael Fraenkel, CFO, Blykalla

Andrew Harmon, Vice President of Operations and Business Development, Natura Resources

Liz Muller, Co-Founder & CEO, Deep Fission

Rory O'Sullivan, CEO, Moltex Energy

Chris Pehrson, CEO, MobileNuclear Energy

Carl Perez, CEO, Exodys Energy

James Schaefer, Senior Managing Director, Guggenheim Securities

Erich Scherer, Director of Strategy, New York State Energy Research & Development (NYSERDA)

Brandon Rakszawski, Director of Product Management, VanEck

Serge Tismen, Managing Director, Global Head of Clean Energy Transition, Citi

James Walker, CEO & Board Member, NANO Nuclear Energy

James Wolf, Vice President, ARC Clean Technology

Jay Yu, Founder, Chairman & President, NANO Nuclear Energy

Attendance is free for qualified investors and analysts. General admission is $595 for service providers, government employees, utilities, technology companies, and other industry stakeholders.

For more information and to register, please visit: https://dealflowdiscoverydays.com/nuclear_energy/

Media Contact:

Phill LoFaso

DealFlow Events

PO Box 122, Syosset, NY 11791

Email: phillip@DealFlowEvents.com

Phone: (516) 876-8006

SOURCE: DealFlow Events

