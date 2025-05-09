Newsmax Inc.: Newsmax Signs with Hulu+ Live TV for Carriage

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) ("Newsmax" or the "Company") announced on Thursday the filing of an 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

The Company informed the SEC of the following:

Newsmax Inc. has entered into a multi-year agreement for distribution of its cable channel, Newsmax, on Hulu + Live TV.

The Hulu + Live TV deal means Newsmax now has carriage agreements with every top pay TV operator in the U.S.

The addition of the network to Hulu + Live TV's channel line-up will put Newsmax in approximately 60 million U.S. households - on par with other major news networks such as CNN and Fox News.

The Newsmax channel is expected to launch on Hulu + Live TV in July 2025.

Newsmax will notify its shareholders, viewers and the public when its channel begins airing on Hulu+ Live TV this summer.

About Newsmax

Newsmax Inc. is listed on the NYSE (NMAX) and operates, through Newsmax Broadcasting LLC, one of the nation's leading news outlets, the Newsmax channel. The fourth highest-rated network is carried on all major cable and satellite systems. Newsmax's media properties reach more than 40 million Americans regularly through Newsmax TV, the Newsmax App, its popular website Newsmax.com, and publications such as Newsmax Magazine. Forbes has called Newsmax "a news powerhouse."

For more information, please visit Investor Relations | Newsmax Media, Inc.

