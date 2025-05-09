At pv magazine's Focus event at Intersolar Europe this week, moderated by ESS News Editor Marija Maisch, the panelists discussed co-location and financing, alongside forward-looking presentations on market trends. The integration of battery storage with solar was a central theme at pv magazine's Focus 2025 event, where speakers tackled the technical and financial considerations of co-located systems. As batteries shift from grid support tools to revenue-generating assets, developers face trade-offs around configuration, control, and commercial strategy. Storage Growth and Revenue Gaps Presentation: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...