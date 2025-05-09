This week, during Intersolar 2025, Women in Solar+ Europe hosted a powerful workshop titled Women Reshaping the Leadership Narrative. Women leaders and experts from across the sector gathered to challenge outdated stereotypes and redefine authentic, inclusive leadership. From embracing vulnerability and rejecting the "too" labels often placed on women, to reframing feedback and leading without apology, participants explored how to turn long-held biases into strengths. The session fostered open dialogue, intergenerational insight, and a shared commitment to modelling change, leaving attendees inspired ...

