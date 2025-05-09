Anzeige
Freitag, 09.05.2025
USA vs. China: Krieg der seltenen Erden! And the winner is ...
PR Newswire
09.05.2025 14:06 Uhr
CCTV4:"My China Story" Global Premiere

Finanznachrichten News

BEIJING, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "My China Story", a documentary series focusing on four remarkable Russians who have spent many years living and working in China, has had its global premiere on leading media platforms in Russia.

Produced by the Chinese Global Program Center under China Media Group, the four-part series is a moving narrative of friendship between people from different backgrounds. Through the firsthand experiences of the four protagonists, "My China Story" also explores areas of cooperation and shared opportunities between China and Russia, while offering a unique perspective on the success of China's modernization.

"My China Story" is featuring in a season of high-quality documentaries from China Media Group that are being broadcast on platforms including the All-Russia State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company (VGTRK), the official website of Rossiyskaya Gazeta, Russia's Greater Asia TV, Russia's BRICS TV, and the VK video platform. The season will last until September.

This year, CMG's Chinese Global Program Center is rolling out a series of high-quality programs to mark major upcoming international events. They include a special series of reports, "Returning After Study", focusing on the China-Central Asia Summit, the documentary "Homeland", co-produced with five Central Asian countries, the multimedia project "Brazilian Journalists' Perspective on China", coinciding with the BRICS Summit, and the integrated media event "SCO Youth: A Shared Dream", which will premiere around the time of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit.

My China Story Global Premiere

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683500/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cctv4my-china-story-global-premiere-302451077.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
