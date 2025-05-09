Anzeige
Freitag, 09.05.2025
USA vs. China: Krieg der seltenen Erden! And the winner is ...
PR Newswire
09.05.2025 14:06 Uhr
Bybit Unifies Loan Products to Enhance Capital Efficiency for Crypto Traders

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is enhancing the user experience and capital efficiency of its lending products by integrating Crypto Loans (flexible loans) and Fixed Rate Loans into a single, streamlined interface.

The integration introduces a unified platform for both loan types, enabling users to compare, manage, and optimize their borrowing strategies with greater ease. All loan products are now accessible under the Crypto Loans page, with a redesigned layout that prioritizes usability and transparency.

"Our goal is to simplify how users interact with our lending products while enhancing their capital flexibility," saidEmily Bao, Head of Spot at Bybit. "By consolidating management tools and aligning risk models, we're giving our users more control and clarity over their borrowing activity."

Key upgrades include:

  • Unified Cross Margin Model: Both flexible and fixed-term loans will now operate under a shared cross-margin system, allowing users to benefit from consolidated Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios - set at 80% (initial), 85% (margin call), and 92% (liquidation).

  • Shared Collateral: Collateral can now be used interchangeably across both loan types, enabling more agile capital deployment.

  • Tiered Collateral Ratios: All supported assets will follow a tiered collateral system, reflecting each asset's risk profile - consistent with the structure previously applied to Fixed Rate Loans.

  • Updated Interest Calculation: Interest will be calculated hourly using a compounding method: total debt (principal + accrued interest) multiplied by the hourly interest rate.

Existing loan orders will remain unaffected, continuing under their original terms and conditions. For users seeking further information, detailed guides on both Fixed Rate Loans and Crypto Loans are available via the Bybit Help Center.

This strategic move reaffirms Bybit's commitment to innovation and user empowerment in the evolving digital asset economy.

Bybit Unifies Loan Products to Enhance Capital Efficiency for Crypto Traders

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683407/Bybit_Unifies_Loan_Products_Enhance_Capital_Efficiency_Crypto_Traders.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/5310253/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-unifies-loan-products-to-enhance-capital-efficiency-for-crypto-traders-302451043.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
