New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - MiMedia Holdings Inc. (TSXV: MIM) (OTCQB: MIMDF) (FSE: KH3) ("MiMedia" or the "Company") announced today that it has appointed James ("Jim") Allan as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Allan will be replacing Cole Brodman, who served as director for two years with MiMedia and will focus on his role as the new CEO of an exciting new company in the networking technology space.

Mr. Allan is a Managing Partner at Trinity Capital Partners, Ltd., a bespoke financial services firm located in Nassau, The Bahamas. Prior to his current role, Mr. Allan held the position of Chairman at Roundtable Capital Partners Inc., where he was responsible for overseeing all investment and trading decisions for mandates under the firm's management. Roundtable Capital Partners Inc. merged with Barometer Capital Management Inc. in May 2020. Before establishing Roundtable Capital Partners, Mr. Allan was Vice President of Portfolio Management at a boutique asset management firm in Toronto from 1999 to 2005. During this time, he managed both large and small capitalization portfolios. His earlier career includes six years as a Financial Consultant in Toronto, first with CIBC Wood Gundy and subsequently with TD Evergreen (1992-1998).

Mr. Allan holds the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation (awarded in 2000) and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from Rollins College.

Chris Giordano, CEO of MiMedia, noted, "We are very excited about Jim joining our Board and bringing his deep institutional investment and capital markets expertise to our team. Jim will undoubtedly help MiMedia position for our next leg of growth. We thank Cole for his service and wish him the best of luck with his new company."

About MiMedia

MiMedia Holdings Inc. provides a next-generation consumer cloud platform that enables all types of personal media to be secured in the cloud, accessed seamlessly at any time, across all devices and on all operating systems. The Company's platform differentiates with its rich media experience, robust organization tools, private sharing capabilities and features that drive content re-engagement. MiMedia partners with smartphone makers and telecom carriers globally and provides its partners with recurring revenue streams, improved customer retention and market differentiation. The platform services engaged users all around the world.

