09.05.2025
Mediso completes Cryo-Free MRI Magnet Tech Transfer from SSI

BUDAPEST, Hungary, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediso is pleased to announce the successful completion of the first phase of a strategic technology transfer agreement with Superconducting Systems Inc. (SSI), a fully owned subsidiary of IMRIS. This agreement marks a significant milestone in Mediso's long-term commitment to vertical integration and innovation in the field of MRI system development.

Cryogen-free MRI up to 9.4T

Over the past decade, Mediso used SSI's fully cryogen-free superconducting magnets, resulting in the launch of the widely adopted nanoScan® 3T and 7T MRI systems. These pioneering systems have set a new standard in preclinical MRI by eliminating the need for liquid helium and other cryogens.

With the initial phase of the transfer now complete, Mediso is actively ramping up its European magnet manufacturing capabilities. Full-scale production is expected to be operational by the end of the year, incorporating Mediso's robust quality management systems into serial production processes.

"This is the last piece of the puzzle for Mediso for a complete vertical integration of its MRI products and the way forward in developing new MRI systems, up to 9.4T" said Gergo Bagamery, Director of Preclinical Product Development at Mediso. "Owning the magnet technology allows us to create novel designs across a range of field strengths and bore sizes with unmatched flexibility."

The transferred technology grants Mediso access to SSI's foundational intellectual property and patented technologies for the field preclinical MRI, enabling the development of new conduction-cooled superconducting magnets with bore sizes optimized up to 9.4T.

"Our collaboration with Mediso over the past decade has demonstrated the strength of our cryogen-free magnet technology in imaging," said Shahin Pourrahimi, CTO of SSI. "We are excited to see this technology further evolve with this technology transfer."

Marc Buntaine, CEO of IMRIS, added, "We're proud to support this transition and are confident that Mediso's manufacturing capabilities and dedication to innovation will expand the impact of this technology globally."

This development further reinforces Mediso's mission to deliver compact, innovative, and fully integrated imaging solutions for both research and clinical environments.

Media contacts: info@mediso.com; https://mediso.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683532/Mediso_MRI_magnet.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mediso-completes-cryo-free-mri-magnet-tech-transfer-from-ssi-302451103.html

