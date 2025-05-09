Anzeige
Freitag, 09.05.2025
USA vs. China: Krieg der seltenen Erden! And the winner is ...
09.05.2025 14:30 Uhr
Unleashing the Power of Futures Combo Bots on Bybit: Leveling up Futures Trading with More Rewards

Finanznachrichten News

DUBAI, UAE, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, Futures Combo Carnival, a month-long trading event rewarding both new and experienced Futures Combo traders with multiple rewards tracks. Trading thresholds start at 300 USDT with rewards of up to 500 USDT in prizes weekly.

The largest Futures Combo campaign on Bybit to date, the Carnival gives traders even more reasons to make their futures trading journey hassle-free and more rewarding. Bot-enabled automated trading is becoming the norm among strategic traders in a turbulent market, where no traders can afford manmade mistakes or delays in execution.

Bybit's Futures Combo Bot is a powerful tool for streamlining users' futures trading experience, empowering them to build portfolios and rebalance positions across multiple futures contracts. The innovative solution allows traders to set up a Bot within minutes, minimizing manual management of complex trading strategies, and achieving both efficiency and flexibility when managing combos of futures contracts.

From now to Jun. 9, 2025, eligible Bybit users may take part in two events with a welcome bonus for first-time users:

  1. The Combo Battle offers newcomers who achieve a trading volume of 300 USDT an immediate 5 USDT Bot Bonus on a first-come, first-served basis, while experienced traders can earn lucky draw tickets by reaching volume milestones of 1,000 USDT and 2,500 USDT respectively using Bybit's Futures Combo Bot.
  2. The Combo Challenge invites Mandarin-speaking Key Opinion Leaders to create and share their trading strategies on social media using the hashtag ComboChallenge, with three weekly winners receiving 500 USDT each.
Bybit is committed to making futures trading more accessible to users looking to diversify their trading strategies. With rewards designed for both newcomers and experienced traders, this event strengthens community engagement while supporting users wherever they are on their trading journey. For more details and terms and conditions, users may visit: Bybit Futures Combo Carnival

Bybit / TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 60 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Bybit Logo

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683381/Unleashing_Power_Futures_Combo_Bots_Bybit_Leveling_Futures_Trading_More.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unleashing-the-power-of-futures-combo-bots-on-bybit-leveling-up-futures-trading-with-more-rewards-302451105.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
