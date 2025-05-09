Corpay, Inc., (NYSE: CPAY) a global leader in corporate payments, today announced that the Company will participate in the following investor conferences:

On Tuesday, May 20, 2025, the Company will be attending the 15th Annual Barclays Emerging Payments and FinTech Forum in New York, NY. Management will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 8:00 AM ET.

On Tuesday, June 3, 2025, the Company will be attending the Baird 2025 Global Consumer, Technology Services Conference in New York, NY.

On Wednesday, June 4, 2025, the Company will be attending the William Blair Growth Stock Conference in Chicago, IL. Management will participate in a fireside chat beginning at 11:20 AM CDT.

On Tuesday, June 10, 2025, the Company will be attending the RBC Financial Technology Conference in New York, NY.

On Wednesday, June 18, 2025, the Company will be attending the NYSE European Investor Conference in London, UK.

Investors and interested parties can access these presentations by visiting the Company's investor relations website at https://investor.corpay.com/.

About Corpay

Corpay, Inc. (NYSE: CPAY) is a global S&P500 corporate payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage and pay expenses in a simple, controlled manner. Corpay's suite of modern payment solutions help its customers better manage vehicle-related expenses (such as fueling and parking), travel expenses (e.g. hotel bookings) and accounts payable (e.g. paying vendors). This results in our customers saving time and ultimately spending less.

Corpay Payments made easy. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

