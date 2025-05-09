New Spiritual Country Anthem for Mother's Day: 'Mother's Day Song' by Donald Stuart Seigal a.k.a. ANTHEMan

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / Just in time for this Sunday's celebration, Donald Stuart Seigal , a.k.a ANTHEMan, releases a heartfelt new single, "Mother's Day Song" - a front-porch-style country ballad that's as warm and sincere as a handwritten card from home.

"Mother's Day Song"

You tube: https://youtu.be/YB7eIXn0HF0

https://soundcloud.com/antheman-tm/mothers-day-song

This song is a soulful thank-you to the women who shaped our lives - the mamas who raised us right, stood by us strong, and loved us through it all. Whether you're planning brunch, picking out flowers, or sending a long-distance "I love you," this song was written for her.

Blending classic country storytelling with modern, spiritual production, the track paints a vivid portrait of moms everywhere - from the ones who packed our lunches to those who picked us up when we fell. With relatable verses, a singable chorus, and soulful harmonies, it's an anthem of gratitude for every kind of mom - birth mothers, grandmothers, stepmoms, and all the women who showed up with love.

"I just wanted to write something honest and timeless for the women who raised me - and for all the mothers who never stop showing up," says ANTHEMan. "My maternal mom wasn't always there to raise me. This song is for the ones that stepped in to fill the void. For the grandmas, aunties, foster moms, stepmoms - the women who loved me when they didn't have to."

Donald Stuart Seigal a.k.a. ANTHEMan on Guitar & Vocals performing Mother's Day Song

The accompanying video is more than a performance - it's a video song greeting card. Shot as a peaceful walk-through Branch Brook Park at the height of cherry blossom season, the visuals are a gift in themselves. Viewers are invited to either enjoy the serene scenery or personalize the experience by adding their favorite photos of mom in action on social media. The video is designed to be a modern tribute card - something you can send straight to mom with a message of love.

In the YouTube video, just released today, Donald Stuart Seigal a.k.a ANTHEMan serenades mothers around the globe with heartfelt lines like:

"Every day I thank the lord, I say Thank you, Thank You Mama."

"I'm wishing all the moms in the world a day of peace & love."

To the world's greatest cheerleaders - all the moms in the world - this one's for you.

For professional & novice streamers TV & Movie producers Here is the link to professionally license, "Mother's Day Song" anytime you need the best sync for your production!

LINK: https://www.licensequote.com/pub/PEP-RALLYr/licensing/

So, who is ANTHEMan? ANTHEMan is the songwriter Donald Stuart Seigal

Don wrote a song called "Suzanna" which was inspired by a real-life experience, about going on a road trip and having to say good bye to his young children. The song appeared in the 2023 NY Mets-themed Hallmark Movie called "Hearts in the Game." The song also appeared in a hilarious Allstate Bergman the NCAA football kicker commercial and the 2024 NHL Stanley Cup Boston Pizza commercial. LINK to the commercial: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEDXc4_rfdI

Here is a link to the full song Suzanna:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G2xfVQfrxWs

About Donald Stuart Seigal "aka" ANTHEMan:

Donald Stuart Seigal, owner of Rat A Tat LLC, is on over 300 TV shows and film productions (licensed by APM & Sonoton Music Libraries). His music has been heard on NBC, CBS, ABC, HBO, MTV, Nickelodeon, Disney, Comedy Central, and productions in 20 nations worldwide. As a songwriter and musician, he has written and recorded with members of rock bands, including Springsteen's E Street band, Alice Cooper, Blue Oyster Cult, Nektar, toured with the Lester Lanin Big Band and as a band leader with his own original Rock & Derringer, Ritchie Havens, and The Turtles.

"I hope you enjoy my songs as much as I had fun making them, that were inspired by all the beautiful people in my life."

Love,

ANTHEMan

Donald Stuart Seigal

