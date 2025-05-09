Southern ITS International, Inc.: Southern ITS International , Doing Business as CorpHQ, Announces Completion of High-Volume Canning Line for RTD Coffee Production

MIAMI, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / Southern ITS International (OTC:SITS), operating under the brand name CorpHQ, today announced that its subsidiaries MiaCorp of Miami and strategic partner Ingenious Roasters have successfully completed installation of a new high-volume canning production line at the Miami-based manufacturing facility. The line is capable of producing approximately 1.2 million ready-to-drink (RTD) cans per month, marking a major step forward in the company's expansion into the functional beverage market.

The operation will be led by Joe Lopez, President of MiaCorp, who brings nearly 30 years of experience in coffee production, roasting, and packaging. The state-of-the-art production line will serve as the backbone for a new product portfolio under development by Ingenious Roasters and CorpHQ, beginning with a canned cold brew coffee formulated as part of a broader "good-for-you" beverage platform.

"Our vision has always been to produce specialty coffee at scale, something that's rarely achievable," said Joe Lopez. "Thanks to the support of CorpHQ and our collaboration with Ingenious Roasters, we're now able to bring high-quality, functional coffee products to consumers across international markets and eventually U.S. retail shelves. It's a dream coming to life."

The first product in the "good-for-you" line-a canned cold brew coffee-will feature a nootropic stack with ingredients such as Lion's Mane, L-Theanine, Alpha GPC, and Ginseng, combined with high-quality specialty coffee. Each can contains 185mg of caffeine, just 6 calories, and zero carbohydrates, designed to meet the growing demand for performance-enhancing and health-conscious beverages.

Initial international distribution is scheduled to begin in early 2025, with shipments planned to Puerto Rico, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, and the Bahamas. U.S. market rollout and brand development for the domestic version of the product are already in progress, with branding and packaging expected to be unveiled mid-2025.

While the U.S. label and final brand name are still under wraps, the CorpHQ team hints at something "brilliant, disruptive, and designed to stand out in the premium beverage category."

About Southern ITS International (OTC:SITS) / CorpHQ Southern ITS International, operating as CorpHQ, is a diversified holding company focused on growth-stage businesses across several industries including beverage, coffee manufacturing, healthcare, oil and gas, online retail, and e-commerce. Through operational support, strategic partnerships, and infrastructure development, CorpHQ empowers its subsidiaries and partners to scale and compete in dynamic global markets.

---

For investor inquiries, please contact: CorpHQ / Southern ITS International Website: www.corphq.com

Phone: 480-258-3674 Email: info@sitsintl.com

---

Forward-Looking Statements This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like Southern ITS International, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky, and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

SOURCE: Southern ITS International, Inc.

