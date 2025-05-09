I-ON Digital Corp. CEO Carlos X. Montoya Delivers Commencement Address at Loyola University Chicago

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / I-ON Digital Corp. (OTCQB:IONI), a leading innovator in digital asset banking and real-world asset tokenization, is proud to announce that its Chairman and CEO, Carlos X. Montoya, was chosen to deliver the 2025 Commencement Address for Loyola University Chicago on May 7, 2025, at the University's Lake Shore Campus in Chicago, IL.

A Loyola University Chicago alumnus and Damen Award honoree, Montoya's journey from a hard-working South Side student to CEO of a publicly traded fintech firm is a powerful testament to perseverance, purpose, and innovation. In his address to the graduating class, Montoya reflected on his early experiences working in junkyards and repossession lots while attending Loyola night classes, his rise through the banking industry to become CEO of Republic Bank of Chicago, and his eventual role as a pioneer in digital asset finance.

"It was by grace - and maybe a little mechanical failure - that I ended up at Loyola," said Montoya. "This institution didn't just open a door for me. It shaped the course of my life and gave me the foundation to lead with faith, purpose, and innovation. My hope is that today's graduates will not only remember this moment - but remain part of the living Loyola community in the years to come."

Montoya's remarks touched on themes of resilience, faith-driven leadership, and the importance of staying connected to Loyola's Jesuit mission long after the cap and gown are put away.

As CEO of I-ON Digital Corp., Montoya now leads one of the most forward-thinking companies in the digital asset and fintech space - helping transform in-situ gold and other real-world assets into regulated, blockchain-secured financial instruments for institutional markets worldwide.

As a past Trustee of Loyola University Chicago, and former Chairman of the Capital Assets and Real Estate Committee, Montoya played a key role in major institutional initiatives, including the development of the Quinlan School of Business, the Gentile Arena, and the Rome Center campus. He and his wife were married in Loyola's Madonna della Strada Chapel, by then Loyola University President, Rev. Michael J. Garanzini, S.J.

"Loyola has never stopped being part of my story," Montoya added. "And for the Class of 2025, I truly hope it never stops being part of theirs."

The commencement address was streamed live via Loyola University Chicago's website and social platforms.

