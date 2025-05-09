- TaskUs Stockholders to Receive $16.50 Per Share in Cash,- Representing Premium of Approximately 26% to the Company's 30-Day VWAPNEW BRAUNFELS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK) ("TaskUs" or the "Company"), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to become a privately held company.Under the terms of the agreement, an affiliate of Blackstone, TaskUs Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Bryce Maddock and TaskUs Co-Founder and President Jaspar Weir (collectively the "Buyer Group") will acquire 100% of the outstanding shares of Class A common stock they do not already own for $16.50 per share in an all-cash transaction. This represents a premium of approximately 26% to TaskUs' 30-day volume-weighted average price (VWAP). Upon completion of the transaction, the Company's Class A common stock will no longer be listed on any public market. Maddock and Weir will continue to serve in their roles as Chief Executive Officer and President, respectively.The TaskUs Board of Directors has approved the transaction upon the unanimous recommendation of a special committee of independent directors (the "Special Committee"). The Special Committee was formed on March 20, 2025, in response to interest expressed by the Buyer Group in exploring a possible transaction."With the assistance of leading independent financial and legal advisors, we carefully considered and negotiated the proposed transaction with the Buyer Group," the Special Committee said. "Following our evaluation, we concluded that this transaction is in the best interest of TaskUs and our public stockholders.""The era of AI is upon us, and we are focused on addressing the changes it requires of our business - while helping our clients navigate their own transformations," Maddock said. "This strategic transaction will deliver immediate value to stockholders, while enabling TaskUs to make long-term investments to better support both our own business and our clients as we scale and adapt in the AI age.""Our continued commitment to TaskUs coupled with our deep expertise in technology services will equip the Company with more flexibility and resources to make the long-term investments in AI capabilities that will be needed to enhance the customer value proposition in the fast-changing environment brought upon by AI," said Amit Dixit, Head of Asia Private Equity at Blackstone. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Bryce, Jaspar and the TaskUs team to navigate through this next phase of the Company's development."Transaction DetailsThe transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and approvals, including the receipt of required regulatory and stockholder approvals (including the approval of holders of TaskUs common stock not owned by the Buyer Group).AdvisorsEvercore Group L.L.C. is serving as financial advisor and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Special Committee of the TaskUs Board of Directors.BofA Securities is serving as financial advisor and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP is serving as legal counsel to the Buyer Group.Latham & Watkins LLP is serving as legal counsel to Bryce Maddock and Jaspar Weir.About TaskUs TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world's most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect, and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in fast-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, technology, financial services, and healthcare. As of December 31, 2024, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 59,000 people across 28 locations in 12 countries, including the United States, the Philippines, and India.About BlackstoneBlackstone is the world's largest alternative asset manager. Blackstone seeks to deliver compelling returns for institutional and individual investors by strengthening the companies in which the firm invests. Blackstone's more than $1.1 trillion in assets under management include global investment strategies focused on real estate, private equity, credit, infrastructure, life sciences, growth equity, real assets, secondaries and hedge funds. Further information is available at www.blackstone.com. ContactsTaskUsInvestors:Trent ThrashIR@TaskUs.comMedia: Ramya Kumaraswamymediainquiries@taskus.comRicky Diaz / Tim Ragones / Kate ThompsonJoele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher(212) 355-4449BlackstoneMatt AndersonMatthew.Anderson@Blackstone.com(518) 248-7310

