Freitag, 09.05.2025
USA vs. China: Krieg der seltenen Erden! And the winner is ...
WKN: A2N8SZ | ISIN: US16965P2020 | Ticker-Symbol: CPIA
Frankfurt
09.05.25 | 08:08
15,100 Euro
+2,03 % +0,300
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
09.05.2025 12:00 Uhr
18 Leser
ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.: Chipmos Reports April 2025 Revenue

Finanznachrichten News

HSINCHU, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of April 2025. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$31.96 to US$1.00 as of April 30, 2025.

Revenue for the month of April 2025 was NT$1,860.8 million or US$58.2 million, representing a decrease of 8.4% from March 2025, and a decrease of 0.4% from April 2024. The Company noted that near-term results reflect broader industry trends.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)


April 2025

March 2025

April 2024

MoM Change

YoY Change

Revenues

(NT$ million)

1,860.8

2,031.6

1,867.6

-8.4 %

-0.4 %

Revenues

(US$ million)

58.2

63.6

58.4

-8.4 %

-0.4 %

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 andNasdaq: IMOS) (www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS is known for its track record of excellence and history of innovation. The Company provides end-to-end assembly and test services to leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries serving virtually all end markets worldwide.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as 'believes,' 'expects,' 'anticipates,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'should,' 'seeks,' 'estimates,' 'future' or similar expressions or by discussion of, among other things, strategies, goals, plans or intentions. These statements may include financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding tariffs, government policies, global trade environments, pricing, plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Actual results may differ materially in the future from those reflected in forward-looking statements contained in this document, due to various factors. Further information regarding these risks, uncertainties and other factors are included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") and in the Company's other filings with the SEC.

Contacts:

In Taiwan

Jesse Huang

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

+886-6-5052388 ext. 7715

[email protected]

In the U.S.

David Pasquale

Global IR Partners

+1-914-337-8801

[email protected]

SOURCE ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.

© 2025 PR Newswire
