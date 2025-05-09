Construction Partners, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Results

Revenue Up 54% Compared to Q2 FY24
Net Income of $4.2 Million & EPS of $0.08
Adjusted EBITDA Up 135% Compared to Q2 FY24
Record Backlog of $2.84 Billion
Company Raises FY25 Outlook
DOTHAN, Ala., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) ("CPI," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways in local markets throughout the Sunbelt, today reported financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Fred J. (Jule) Smith, III, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased to report a strong second quarter marked by significant year-over-year growth in revenues, net income and Adjusted EBITDA, leading to an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.1%, up more than 400 basis points from the same quarter last year. Continuing the substantial momentum established in the first quarter of our fiscal year, the operational performance of our family of companies was outstanding, especially during this winter quarter, when shorter days and colder weather typically limit construction activity. Throughout our Sunbelt footprint, our local teams continued to win more project work, growing our project backlog to a record $2.84 billion. We are well-positioned for continued success to build out this record backlog as we move into the busy construction work season in the second half of our fiscal year. We continue to experience healthy federal and state project funding across our geographies in addition to a steady workflow of commercial projects, with many of our local markets representing some of the fastest growing MSAs in the Sunbelt."
Smith continued, "Last week, we announced our latest acquisition with the purchase of PRI, adding its nearly 300 employees to the CPI family of companies as our platform company in Tennessee. PRI now stretches our operations the length of the state, from Knoxville in the east to the greater Memphis metro area in the west, and will include our pre-existing Tennessee operations, consisting of three hot-mix asphalt plants and construction operations in the Nashville metro area. As with all of our platform acquisitions, a key strategic criterion is an established and deeply experienced leadership team that fits our culture, our focus on safety, and our relative market share growth strategy for further expansion. Under the leadership of Jon Hargett, Greg Ailshie and PRI's entire management team, our new platform company will benefit from decades of collective experience and technical expertise of seasoned industry veterans in Tennessee. Tennessee is a state ripe with organic and acquisitive growth opportunities, driven by strong economic growth, favorable demographic trends, and a healthy transportation funding program."
Revenues were $571.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, an increase of 54% compared to $371.4 million in the same quarter last year. The $200.3 million revenue increase included $173.1 million of revenues attributable to acquisitions completed during or subsequent to the three months ended March 31, 2024, and an increase of approximately $27.2 million of revenues in the Company's existing markets. The mix of total revenue growth for the quarter was approximately 7% organic and approximately 47% from recent acquisitions.
Gross profit was $71.4 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $38.8 million in the same quarter last year.
General and administrative expenses were $46.7 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $36.0 million in the same quarter last year, and as a percentage of total revenues, decreased 150 basis points to 8.2% compared to 9.7% in the same quarter last year.
Net income was $4.2 million in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and $0.08 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $1.1 million and diluted losses per share of $(0.02) in the same quarter last year.
Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was $69.3 million, an increase of 135% compared to $29.5 million in the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 was 12.1%, compared to 7.9% in the same quarter last year.
Project backlog was a record $2.84 billion at March 31, 2025, compared to $1.79 billion at March 31, 2024 and $2.66 billion at December 31, 2024.
Smith added, "Reflecting the expected contribution of the newly acquired PRI and our strong second quarter results, we are raising our fiscal 2025 outlook ranges. We continue to see customer demand for both publicly funded and commercial project work throughout our well-funded and growing Sunbelt states, representing some of the fasting growing areas in the country, and we remain focused on delivering long-term value to our investors and other stakeholders."
Fiscal 2025 Outlook
The Company is raising its outlook ranges for fiscal 2025 with regard to revenue, net income, Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin as follows:
- Revenue in the range of $2.77 billion to $2.83 billion
- Net income in the range of $106.0 million to $117.0 million
- Adjusted net income(1) in the range of $122.5 million to $133.5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA(1) in the range of $410.0 million to $430.0 million
- Adjusted EBITDA margin(1) in the range of 14.8% to 15.2%
Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "CPI's continued operational and financial strength are a testament to our organization's culture and leadership, executing a proven growth strategy to increase profitability, expand margins and successfully integrate newly acquired companies. Strategically positioned local market operations across the Sunbelt benefit from the support of our larger organization to bid, win and build critical infrastructure projects for recurring customers, both public and commercial. Our country's infrastructure repair and maintenance needs are considerable and growing with the expansion of new roadway capacity. CPI will continue to benefit from opportunities afforded by a generational investment in infrastructure and population growth into the Sunbelt. As we continue to expand our geographic footprint and increase the size and scale of operations in an extremely fragmented industry, we expect to generate strong returns to enhance shareholder value."
Conference Call
About Construction Partners, Inc.
Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating in local markets throughout the Sunbelt in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas. Supported by its hot-mix asphalt plants, aggregate facilities and liquid asphalt terminals, the Company focuses on the construction, repair and maintenance of surface infrastructure. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The Company also performs private sector projects that include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "expect," "should," "anticipate," "intend," "project," "outlook," "believe" and "plan." The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, without limitation, statements related to financial projections, future events, business strategy, future performance, future operations, backlog, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management. These and other forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could significantly affect expected results. Important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including, among others: declines in public infrastructure construction and reductions in government funding, including the funding by transportation authorities and other state and local agencies; risks related to our operating strategy; competition for projects in our local markets; risks associated with our capital-intensive business; government inquiries, requirements and initiatives, including those related to funding for public infrastructure construction, land use, environmental, health and safety matters, and government contracting requirements and other laws and regulations; unfavorable economic conditions and restrictive financing markets; our ability to successfully identify, manage and integrate acquisitions; our ability to obtain sufficient bonding capacity to undertake certain projects; our ability to accurately estimate the overall risks, requirements or costs when we bid on or negotiate contracts that are ultimately awarded to us; the cancellation of a significant number of contracts or our disqualification from bidding for new contracts; risks related to adverse weather conditions; climate change and related laws and regulations; our substantial indebtedness, costs associated therewith and the restrictions imposed on us by the terms thereof; our ability to manage our supply chain in a manner that ensures that we are able to obtain adequate raw materials, equipment and essential supplies; failure to implement growth strategies in a timely manner; our ability to retain key personnel and maintain satisfactory labor relations, and to manage or mitigate any labor shortages, turnover and labor cost increases; the impact of inflation on costs of labor, raw materials and other items that are critical to our business, including fuel, concrete and steel; unfavorable developments affecting the banking and financial services industry; property damage and other claims and insurance coverage issues; the outcome of litigation or disputes, including employment-related, workers' compensation and breach of contract claims; risks related to our information technology systems and infrastructure, including cybersecurity incidents; our ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; and the risks, uncertainties and factors set forth under "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequently filed Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, subsequent events, or circumstances or other changes affecting such statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.
(1) Adjusted net income, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin are financial measures not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Please see "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" at the end of this press release.
- Financial Statements Follow -
Construction Partners, Inc.
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenues
$ 571,650
$ 371,427
$ 1,133,230
$ 767,932
Cost of revenues
500,300
332,626
985,309
677,251
Gross profit
71,350
38,801
147,921
90,681
General and administrative expenses
(46,662)
(35,981)
(90,928)
(71,435)
Acquisition-related expenses
(806)
(771)
(20,358)
(1,298)
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment, net
3,407
1,031
4,462
1,867
Operating income
27,289
3,080
41,097
19,815
Interest expense, net
(21,592)
(4,568)
(39,722)
(8,314)
Other income (expense)
(159)
46
262
18
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes and earnings
5,538
(1,442)
1,637
11,519
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,310
(321)
461
2,797
Loss from investment in joint venture
(13)
(3)
(12)
(3)
Net income (loss)
4,215
(1,124)
1,164
8,719
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax
Unrealized gain (loss) on interest rate swap contract, net
(2,890)
2,478
(21)
(4,627)
Unrealized gain (loss) on restricted investments, net
231
(87)
(102)
313
Other comprehensive income (loss)
(2,659)
2,392
(123)
(4,313)
Comprehensive income
$ 1,556
$ 1,268
$ 1,041
$ 4,406
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
Basic
$ 0.08
$ (0.02)
$ 0.02
$ 0.17
Diluted
$ 0.08
$ (0.02)
$ 0.02
$ 0.17
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
55,248,526
51,938,216
54,698,442
51,915,069
Diluted
55,669,646
51,938,216
55,141,358
52,523,100
Construction Partners, Inc.
March 31,
September 30,
2025
2024
(unaudited)
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 101,855
$ 74,686
Restricted cash
1,729
1,998
Contracts receivable including retainage, net
409,209
350,811
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
46,488
25,966
Inventories
146,901
106,704
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
23,330
24,841
Total current assets
729,512
585,006
Property, plant and equipment, net
1,103,392
629,924
Operating lease right-of-use assets
56,336
38,932
Goodwill
745,040
231,656
Intangible assets, net
79,916
20,549
Investment in joint venture
72
84
Restricted investments
20,220
18,020
Other assets
19,038
17,964
Total assets
$ 2,753,526
$ 1,542,135
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 199,210
$ 182,572
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
136,303
120,065
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
14,234
9,065
Current maturities of long-term debt
40,375
26,563
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
123,488
42,189
Total current liabilities
513,610
380,454
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt, net of current maturities and deferred debt issuance costs
1,319,325
486,961
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
42,728
30,661
Deferred income taxes, net
52,407
53,852
Other long-term liabilities
17,587
16,467
Total long-term liabilities
1,432,047
587,941
Total liabilities
1,945,657
968,395
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and
-
-
Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 47,627,979 shares
47
44
Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 11,739,408 shares
12
12
Additional paid-in capital
531,279
278,065
Treasury stock, Class A common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 392,634 shares of Class A
(31,176)
(11,490)
Treasury stock, Class B common stock, par value $0.001, at cost, 2,925,605 shares at March
(16,046)
(15,603)
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net
7,379
7,502
Retained earnings
316,374
315,210
Total stockholders' equity
807,869
573,740
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 2,753,526
$ 1,542,135
Construction Partners, Inc.
For the Six Months Ended
2025
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 1,164
$ 8,719
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash provided by
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
68,447
43,961
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs
2,211
148
Unrealized loss on derivative instruments
-
194
Provision for bad debt
172
335
Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
(4,462)
(1,867)
Realized loss on sales, calls and maturities of restricted investments
44
49
Share-based compensation expense
18,883
6,221
Loss from investment in joint venture
12
3
Deferred income tax benefit
(1,480)
(306)
Other non-cash adjustments
(488)
(224)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of business acquisitions:
Contracts receivable including retainage, net
49,336
43,443
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
(15,007)
(7,799)
Inventories
(4,387)
(15,968)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
5,248
2,165
Other assets
(824)
(585)
Accounts payable
(27,606)
(12,536)
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
5,294
22,412
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
567
(11,976)
Other long-term liabilities
(827)
2,161
Net cash provided by operating activities, net of business acquisitions
96,297
78,550
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(68,226)
(55,518)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
5,991
4,962
Proceeds from sales, calls and maturities of restricted investments
3,940
1,918
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(828,736)
(87,850)
Purchase of restricted investments
(6,202)
(1,870)
Net cash used in investing activities
(893,233)
(138,358)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from revolving credit facility
145,000
90,000
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs
834,566
-
Repayments of long-term debt
(135,601)
(27,500)
Purchase of treasury stock
(20,129)
(1,336)
Net cash provided by financing activities
823,836
61,164
Net change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
26,900
1,356
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash:
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
76,684
49,080
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
$ 103,584
$ 50,436
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
$ 35,788
$ 9,569
Cash paid for income taxes
$ 1,888
$ 3,155
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities
$ 7,191
$ 1,435
Non-cash items:
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
$ 20,613
$ 9,999
Property, plant and equipment financed with accounts payable
$ 6,783
$ 2,554
Amounts payable to sellers in business combinations, net
$ 84,119
$ -
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization, (iv) share-based compensation expense, (v) loss on the extinguishment of debt and (vi) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include acquisitions requiring clearance under federal antitrust laws, such as our acquisition of Lone Star Paving (the "Lone Star Acquisition"). Adjusted EBITDA margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for each period. Adjusted net income represents net income before (i) nonrecurring expenses related to transformative acquisitions, which management considers to include acquisitions requiring clearance under federal antitrust laws, such as the Lone Star Acquisition, and (ii) nonrecurring fees associated with financing arrangements incurred in connection with transformative acquisitions, such as a bridge loan associated with the Lone Star Acquisition. These metrics are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. We present Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income because management uses these measures as key performance indicators, and we believe that securities analysts, investors and others use these measures to evaluate companies in our industry. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin and Adjusted net income may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.
The following tables presents a reconciliation of net income (loss), the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA margin for the periods presented:
Construction Partners, Inc.
For the Three Months Ended
2025
2024
Net income (loss)
$ 4,215
$ (1,124)
Interest expense, net
21,592
4,568
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
1,310
(321)
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
37,263
22,840
Share-based compensation expense
4,672
3,553
Transformative acquisition expenses
221
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 69,273
$ 29,516
Revenues
$ 571,650
$ 371,427
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
12.1 %
7.9 %
Construction Partners, Inc.
For the Fiscal Year Ending
Low
High
Net income
$ 106,000
$ 117,000
Interest expense, net
83,700
82,300
Provision for income taxes
36,400
40,200
Depreciation, depletion, accretion and amortization
143,650
150,250
Share-based compensation expense
21,500
21,500
Transformative acquisition expenses
18,750
18,750
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 410,000
$ 430,000
Revenues
$ 2,770,000
$ 2,830,000
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
14.8 %
15.2 %
The following table presents a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted net income for the period presented:
Construction Partners, Inc.
For the Fiscal Year Ending
Low
High
Net income
$ 106,000
$ 117,000
Transformative acquisition expenses
18,750
18,750
Financing fees related to transformative acquisitions
3,100
3,100
Tax impact due to above reconciling items
(5,350)
(5,350)
Adjusted net income
$ 122,500
$ 133,500
