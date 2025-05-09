Anzeige
09.05.2025 15:00 Uhr
New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + U.S. & China trade talks set for this weekend

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 9th

  • President Donald Trump announced a preliminary trade deal with the U.K. yesterday. It is the first agreement between the U.S. and one of its key global trading partners since the President's reciprocal tariff announcement on April 2nd.
  • Market action indicates investor optimism that this deal is the start of more progress. While details have yet to be finalized, President Trump said a 10% baseline tariff will remain in place on U.K. goods.
  • This weekend, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer are scheduled to meet with their Chinese counterparts in Switzerland.

Opening Bell
Barrick (NYSE: B) celebrates its new ticker symbol and next phase of growth

Closing Bell
Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) celebrates the 25th anniversary of founding

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET

NYSE Logo

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2683637/NYSE_May_9_2025_Market_Update.mp4
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581322/5310607/New_York_Stock_Exchange_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-advisory-pre-market-update--us--china-trade-talks-set-for-this-weekend-302451123.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
