CMiC and Constrafor Announce Partnership to Automate Insurance Compliance with AI-Powered Review

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / CMiC, a leading provider of next generation construction ERP solutions, has announced a partnership with Constrafor, a software and fintech company specializing in construction procurement tools. The new integration combines CMiC's project management capabilities with Constrafor's AI-powered insurance review to accelerate and simplify insurance compliance for general contractors.

Proven Impact Reducing Insurance Review Time and Optimizing Complex Workflows

"Constrafor's team has been exceptional throughout our partnership, demonstrating a deep understanding of our business needs and consistently delivering innovative solutions. We highly value our partnership with Constrafor and recommend them without hesitation to any organization seeking to enhance their business processes and drive efficiencies." Jimmy Jones, Director of Purchasing, Allan Myers

Headquartered in New York City, Constrafor works with an impressive list of the largest GCs, including 3 of the top 10 ENR 400 companies. Constrafor is a leading provider of general contractor procurement software designed to drive efficient workflows, reduce risk, and eliminate time-consuming manual tasks. Leveraging the power of AI, Constrafor's Insurance Compliance module reduces insurance document review from hours to minutes, driving speed without compromising on accuracy. The integration enables the streamlined flow of data between both CMiC and Constrafor to centralize data and workflows across platforms.

According to Jeff Christensen, Director of Integrations - CMiC: "Our partnership with Constrafor merges two powerful AI technologies - our advanced ERP platform with their specialized insurance compliance tools - to transform what has traditionally been a labor-intensive, high-risk process in construction management. This seamless integration empowers our customers to achieve unprecedented efficiency in compliance workflows, all while reallocating valuable team resources to initiatives that drive growth and competitive advantage."

The integration between CMiC and Constrafor tackles the challenges facing risk management teams in managing compliance and risk from subcontractor insurance policies. Constrafor allows general contractors to request COIs (certificates of insurance) from trade partners, automate renewal notifications, manage approvals, and track real-time reports in one place. The core innovation lies in Constrafor's AI-Risk Assistant that ingests lengthy insurance documents, parses key data, and delivers a detailed report flagging and referencing potential risks in the policy. The CoPilot Risk Assistant will auto-review ACCORD forms, endorsements, policies, privity language, additional insureds and more, to ensure compliance.

The integration between platforms brings together Constrafor's fast and accurate policy review into CMiC's project management platform to unify the user experience within CMiC and manage compliance throughout the project lifecycle.

"At Constrafor, we prioritize client needs in everything we do. This partnership with CMiC aligns with that mission by delivering seamless, AI-driven risk management tools directly within our clients' project management systems. We are excited to continue to work collaboratively with the CMiC teams to empower our clients and bring innovative solutions to the construction industry." Anwar Ghauche, CEO, Constrafor

About Constrafor:

Constrafor is a leading software and fintech company delivering innovative solutions for top general contractors and trade partners. Constrafor has grown their GC procurement platform to deliver COI management, prequalification, contracts, invoicing and diversity solutions to enterprise GCs including 3 of the top 10 ENR 400 companies.

Constrafor is continually expanding its offering in the industry, building on success in the subcontractor market providing early pay growth capital by creating the industry's first AI-powered financial automation platform.

About CMiC:

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified Financials and Project Management software solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC's powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets - from a Single Database Platform. With customers throughout North America and overseas, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR's Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. Over $100 billion in construction revenue is handled by CMiC annually.

The integration is now available to CMiC and Constrafor customers.

For more information, please visit Constrafor in the CMiC Marketplace or connect with our teams directly.

