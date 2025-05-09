ActiMed Investment: ActiMed Orthopedics Invests in EDGe Surgical to Advance Smart Surgical Technologies

Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Adoption of FDA-Cleared, Single-Use Digital Depth Gauge in Orthopedic Surgery

WINCHESTER, MASSACHUSETTS / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / ActiMed Orthopedics today announced a strategic investment in EDGe Surgical, a Chicago-based medical device company and developer of the Ortho EDG®, a patented, single-use digital depth gauge for orthopedic surgery. This investment reflects ActiMed's commitment to scaling precision technologies that reduce surgical inefficiencies and improve patient outcomes across musculoskeletal care.

The Ortho EDG® provides real-time, digital intraoperative measurements, replacing manual depth gauges with a sterile, single-use solution that enhances accuracy while minimizing implant waste, OR time, and infection risk. As hospitals and surgical centers seek smarter, cost-effective tools, EDGe Surgical is well-positioned to meet growing demand with a differentiated, FDA 510(k)-cleared device already in early commercial use.

"This is exactly the type of opportunity our fund was built to pursue - clinically validated, revenue-generating technologies solving high-value problems," said Leo Carayannopoulos, General Partner at ActiMed Orthopedics. "EDGe Surgical has developed a scalable solution to a long-standing surgical challenge, and we're excited to partner with them to accelerate growth."

ActiMed Orthopedics targets companies with FDA 510(k)-cleared products and over $500,000 in total sales, providing capital, strategic guidance, and commercial infrastructure to help founders scale impactful technologies.

Following the investment, ActiMed will collaborate closely with EDGe Surgical to expand its product offering and accelerate its market presence.

About ActiMed Orthopedics

ActiMed Orthopedics invests in and commercializes high-impact technologies in musculoskeletal care. With deep clinical and commercial expertise, the firm supports companies at the intersection of innovation, validation, and scalable growth.

