Renovated Space Reflects Company Growth and Community Commitment

DEXTER, MICHIGAN / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / HealthFocus, a leading Healthcare IT company, is proud to announce the opening of its new office at 2820 Baker Road, Dexter, Michigan. The move marks a major milestone for the company, which continues to grow and deepen its roots in the Dexter community.

The new location-once a long-vacant pharmacy-has been fully renovated into a modern, street-facing office that more than doubles the size of HealthFocus's original space. The company first opened its doors in 2020 in a small office above Aubree's Pizza in downtown Dexter.

"Staying in Dexter was important to us," said James Morris, CEO of HealthFocus. "It's a community we enjoy being part of and one that aligns with our values of connection, service, and long-term impact."

About HealthFocus

Founded in 2020, HealthFocus provides a powerful population health platform that integrates and analyzes data from over 150 interfaces to deliver a complete, real-time view of patient care. Its intuitive registry helps healthcare organizations identify care gaps, track provider performance, and drive measurable improvements in health outcomes.

HealthFocus currently supports 17 physician organizations across Michigan, covering more than 3 million lives.

For more information about HealthFocus or to request a consultation, visit http://healthfocus.io .

Contact Information

Emily Morris

Marketing and Operations

hello@healthfocus.io

734-808-2767





SOURCE: HealthFocus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/healthfocus-announces-new-office-location-in-dexter-mi-1025662