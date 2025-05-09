M2i Global Inc: M2i Global, Inc. Honored to be Invited to Attend SelectUSA Investment Summit

May 11-14, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / M2i Global, Inc. ("M2i," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (OTCQB:MTWO), a company specializing in the development and execution of a complete global value supply chain for critical minerals, is pleased to announce its participation at SelectUSA Investment Summit, to be held May 11-14, 2025 in National Harbor, Maryland.

The SelectUSA Investment Summit is the highest profile event in the United States to facilitate business investment by connecting thousands of investors, companies, economic development organizations (EDOs), and industry experts to establish new connections and opportunities to grow through investing in the United States.

Of particular interest to M2i, there will be an Industry Spotlight on Critical Minerals set for Monday, May 12 at 10:45am ET.

M2i's ecosystem provides partners with access to turnkey solutions, facilitating expanded business opportunities, securing offtake agreements, influencing strategic government policy, engaging with aligned NGOs, and trusted laboratories.

Hosted by the U.S. Department of Commerce, the Investment Summit is a one-stop shop for companies considering expanding to the United States and provides EDOs with the opportunity to meet directly with international companies to facilitate investment deals. Since inception, the SelectUSA Investment Summit has attracted?thousands of international companies and economic development representatives generating over $135 billion in new investment projects supporting more than 105,000 jobs across the United States and its territories. The previous SelectUSA Investment Summit saw record-breaking numbers with more than 5,000 participants, including EDO representatives from 56 U.S. states and territories and over 2,500 business investors from 96 international markets.

For additional information on The SelectUSA Investment Summit, please visit:

https://www.selectusasummit.us

About M2i Global, Inc. (OTCQB: MTWO): M2i Global, Inc., through its subsidiary U.S. Minerals and Metals Corp., provides engineering, research, and services that integrate people, technology, and solutions from across sectors to ensure access to critical minerals and metals for national defense and economic security. The Company aims to establish a Strategic Mineral Reserve in partnership with the U.S. Federal Government, creating a resilient supply chain that addresses the global shortage of essential minerals and metals.

For more information, please visit www.m2i.global

