Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for April 2025.

TSX welcomed 23 new issuers in April 2025, compared with 18 in the previous month and 24 in April 2024. The new listings were 22 exchange traded products and one mining company. Total financings raised in April 2025 increased 80% compared to the previous month, but were down 23% compared to April 2024. The total number of financings in April 2025 was 52, compared with 35 the previous month and 58 in April 2024.

There were two new issuers on TSXV in April 2025, compared with four in the previous month and one in April 2024. The new listings were one mining company and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in April 2025 increased 150% compared to the previous month, and were up 181% compared to April 2024. There were 97 financings in April 2025, compared with 93 in the previous month and 92 in April 2024.

April 2025 March 2025 April 2024 Issuers Listed 1,880 1,869 1,803 New Issuers Listed 23 18 24 IPOs 22 18 23 Graduates from TSXV 1 0 1 Issues Listed 2,526 2,516 2,465 IPO Financings Raised $69,880,751 $26,437,600 $44,238,600 Secondary Financings Raised $1,175,619,193 $164,459,573 $1,576,579,354 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,384,700 $500,500,000 $0 Total Financings Raised $1,246,884,644 $691,397,173 $1,620,817,954 Total Number of Financings 52 35 58 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,049,052,534,067 $5,063,031,424,883 $4,342,659,750,407

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % change New Issuers Listed 90 48 +87.5 IPOs 74 42 +76.2 Graduates from TSXV 4 5 -20.0 IPO Financings Raised $418,719,451 $127,516,437 +228.4 Secondary Financings Raised $2,405,207,240 $4,787,249,230 -49.8 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,008,645,640 $34,114,500 +2,856.6 Total Financings Raised $3,832,572,331 $4,948,880,167 -22.6 Total Number of Financings 183 139 +31.7 Market Cap Listed Issues $5,049,052,534,067 $4,342,659,750,407 +16.3

TSX Venture Exchange **



April 2025 March 2025 April 2024 Issuers Listed 1,809 1,814 1,893 New Issuers Listed 2 4 1 IPOs 0 0 0 Graduates to TSX 1 0 1 Issues Listed 1,875 1,877 1,968 IPO Financings Raised $0 $0 $0 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $36,842,132 $27,074,822 $92,494,161 Supplemental Financings Raised $769,613,305 $296,041,278 $194,930,626 Total Financings Raised $806,455,437 $323,116,100 $287,424,787 Total Number of Financings 97 93 92 Market Cap Listed Issues $94,496,596,952 $92,379,221,722 $78,143,760,948

Year-to-date Statistics



2025 2024 % Change New Issuers Listed 10 18 -44.4 IPOs 2 7 -71.4 Graduates to TSX 4 5 -20.0 IPO Financings Raised $517,500 $2,426,100 -78.7 Secondary Financings Raised (1) $354,700,665 $226,328,063 +56.7 Supplemental Financings Raised $1,823,813,740 $1,023,744,391 +78.2 Total Financings Raised $2,179,031,905 $1,252,498,554 +74.0 Total Number of Financings 385 373 +3.2 Market Cap Listed Issues $94,496,596,952 $78,143,760,948 +20.9

**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)

(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis

The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.

TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during April 2025:

Toronto Stock Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol 3iQ Solana Staking ETF SOLQ Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF BAAA CI Galaxy Solana ETF SOLX Evolve Solana ETF SOLA Global X Equal Weight Canadian REITs Index ETF REIT Global X Equal Weight U.S. Banks Index ETF UBNK Global X Equal Weight U.S. Groceries & Staples Index ETF UMRT Global X Defence Tech Index ETF SHLD Global X Equal Weight Global Healthcare Index ETF MEDX Global X Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Covered Call ETF RNCC Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Covered Call ETF RNCL Global X Enhanced Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF GLCL Hamilton Enhanced Mixed Asset ETF MIX Harvest Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF HVOL Harvest Low Volatility Canadian Equity Income ETF HVOI Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF EQLT Montage Gold Corp. MAU Purpose Solana ETF SOLL RBC Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond ETF RUST RBC Target 2031 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF RQT RBC Target 2031 Canadian Government Bond ETF RGQT RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF RUQT TD All-Equity ETF Portfolio TEQT

TSX Venture Exchange

Issuer Name Company Symbol BluEnergies Ltd. BLU GreenLight Metals Inc. GRL

