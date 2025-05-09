Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) and TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) for April 2025.
TSX welcomed 23 new issuers in April 2025, compared with 18 in the previous month and 24 in April 2024. The new listings were 22 exchange traded products and one mining company. Total financings raised in April 2025 increased 80% compared to the previous month, but were down 23% compared to April 2024. The total number of financings in April 2025 was 52, compared with 35 the previous month and 58 in April 2024.
There were two new issuers on TSXV in April 2025, compared with four in the previous month and one in April 2024. The new listings were one mining company and one oil & gas company. Total financings raised in April 2025 increased 150% compared to the previous month, and were up 181% compared to April 2024. There were 97 financings in April 2025, compared with 93 in the previous month and 92 in April 2024.
Toronto Stock Exchange
|April 2025
|March 2025
|April 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,880
|1,869
|1,803
|New Issuers Listed
|23
|18
|24
|IPOs
|22
|18
|23
|Graduates from TSXV
|1
|0
|1
|Issues Listed
|2,526
|2,516
|2,465
|IPO Financings Raised
|$69,880,751
|$26,437,600
|$44,238,600
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$1,175,619,193
|$164,459,573
|$1,576,579,354
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$1,384,700
|$500,500,000
|$0
|Total Financings Raised
|$1,246,884,644
|$691,397,173
|$1,620,817,954
|Total Number of Financings
|52
|35
|58
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,049,052,534,067
|$5,063,031,424,883
|$4,342,659,750,407
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% change
|New Issuers Listed
|90
|48
|+87.5
|IPOs
|74
|42
|+76.2
|Graduates from TSXV
|4
|5
|-20.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$418,719,451
|$127,516,437
|+228.4
|Secondary Financings Raised
|$2,405,207,240
|$4,787,249,230
|-49.8
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$1,008,645,640
|$34,114,500
|+2,856.6
|Total Financings Raised
|$3,832,572,331
|$4,948,880,167
|-22.6
|Total Number of Financings
|183
|139
|+31.7
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$5,049,052,534,067
|$4,342,659,750,407
|+16.3
TSX Venture Exchange**
|April 2025
|March 2025
|April 2024
|Issuers Listed
|1,809
|1,814
|1,893
|New Issuers Listed
|2
|4
|1
|IPOs
|0
|0
|0
|Graduates to TSX
|1
|0
|1
|Issues Listed
|1,875
|1,877
|1,968
|IPO Financings Raised
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$36,842,132
|$27,074,822
|$92,494,161
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$769,613,305
|$296,041,278
|$194,930,626
|Total Financings Raised
|$806,455,437
|$323,116,100
|$287,424,787
|Total Number of Financings
|97
|93
|92
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$94,496,596,952
|$92,379,221,722
|$78,143,760,948
Year-to-date Statistics
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|New Issuers Listed
|10
|18
|-44.4
|IPOs
|2
|7
|-71.4
|Graduates to TSX
|4
|5
|-20.0
|IPO Financings Raised
|$517,500
|$2,426,100
|-78.7
|Secondary Financings Raised (1)
|$354,700,665
|$226,328,063
|+56.7
|Supplemental Financings Raised
|$1,823,813,740
|$1,023,744,391
|+78.2
|Total Financings Raised
|$2,179,031,905
|$1,252,498,554
|+74.0
|Total Number of Financings
|385
|373
|+3.2
|Market Cap Listed Issues
|$94,496,596,952
|$78,143,760,948
|+20.9
**Includes NEX (not applicable to New Issuers Listed, IPOs and IPO Financings Raised)
(1) Secondary financings include prospectus offerings on both a treasury and secondary basis
The information contained in this media release is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide investment, trading, financial or other advice. Comparative data has been updated to reflect known corrections.
TMX Group welcomes the following companies that listed during April 2025:
Toronto Stock Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|3iQ Solana Staking ETF
|SOLQ
|Brompton Wellington Square AAA CLO ETF
|BAAA
|CI Galaxy Solana ETF
|SOLX
|Evolve Solana ETF
|SOLA
|Global X Equal Weight Canadian REITs Index ETF
|REIT
|Global X Equal Weight U.S. Banks Index ETF
|UBNK
|Global X Equal Weight U.S. Groceries & Staples Index ETF
|UMRT
|Global X Defence Tech Index ETF
|SHLD
|Global X Equal Weight Global Healthcare Index ETF
|MEDX
|Global X Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Covered Call ETF
|RNCC
|Global X Enhanced Equal Weight Canadian Telecommunications Covered Call ETF
|RNCL
|Global X Enhanced Gold Producer Equity Covered Call ETF
|GLCL
|Hamilton Enhanced Mixed Asset ETF
|MIX
|Harvest Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF
|HVOL
|Harvest Low Volatility Canadian Equity Income ETF
|HVOI
|Invesco S&P/TSX 60 Equal Weight Index ETF
|EQLT
|Montage Gold Corp.
|MAU
|Purpose Solana ETF
|SOLL
|RBC Canadian Ultra Short Term Bond ETF
|RUST
|RBC Target 2031 Canadian Corporate Bond ETF
|RQT
|RBC Target 2031 Canadian Government Bond ETF
|RGQT
|RBC Target 2031 U.S. Corporate Bond ETF
|RUQT
|TD All-Equity ETF Portfolio
|TEQT
TSX Venture Exchange
|Issuer Name
|Company Symbol
|BluEnergies Ltd.
|BLU
|GreenLight Metals Inc.
|GRL
