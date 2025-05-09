Conduit Pharmaceuticals Receives Further Patent Approval For Its Lead Asset Targeting Autoimmune Diseases

Conduit secures a composition of matter patent from the Korean Intellectual Property Office for its lead asset, AZD1656, a Glucokinase Activator targeting autoimmune disorders, positioning the Company for clinical development and strategic partnerships.



NAPLES, Fla. and CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduit Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: CDT) ("Conduit Pharmaceuticals", "Conduit" or the "Company") today announces that the Korean Intellectual Property Office (KIPO) has granted the composition of matter patent for its lead asset, AZD1656, a Glucokinase Activator targeting autoimmune diseases. This approval follows recent grants in the U.S., Japan and Australia and further strengthens Conduit's global intellectual property position as it advances out-licensing discussions. Notably, South Korea is often commercially partnered with Japan in licensing and distribution arrangements by major Western pharmaceutical companies, making this an important strategic milestone in expanding Conduit's reach across a highly valuable Asia-Pacific pharmaceutical region.

"The approval from the Korean Intellectual Property Office represents another key milestone in our IP strategy," said Dr. Andrew Regan, Chief Executive Officer of Conduit Pharmaceuticals. "With growing international patent coverage for AZD1656, we are continuing to build a strong foundation for global partnerships and long-term value creation."

About Conduit Pharmaceuticals

Conduit is a dynamic, multi-asset clinical stage, life science company delivering an efficient model for compound development. Conduit both acquires and funds the development of Phase 2-ready assets, building an integrated and advanced platform-driven approach powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and cybernetics, and seeking an exit through third-party license deals following successful clinical trials. Led by a highly experienced team of executives including Dr. Andrew Regan and Dr. Freda Lewis-Hall, this novel approach is a departure from the traditional pharma/biotech business model of taking assets through regulatory approval.

