Sunny Health Fitness, a leader in value driven, high-quality fitness equipment, is pleased to announce the acquisition of JLL Fitness, a UK-based brand known for its durable, performance-driven products for both home and commercial use. This strategic move expands Sunny's global footprint and strengthens its position in the growing connected fitness market.

Founded in Birmingham, JLL has over 13 years of expertise delivering reliable equipment and exceptional service to consumers across the UK. Coupled with Sunny's 20+ years of innovation in the U.S. market, this partnership unites two established industry leaders with a shared commitment to making fitness more accessible, quality driven, and empowering.

JLL's "Empower Your Fitness" message aligns seamlessly with Sunny's "Fit for Everyone" philosophy, both brands focus on helping users reach their goals through practical, tech-enhanced fitness solutions. Together, they will offer a more expansive lineup of smart, connected equipment designed to meet evolving wellness needs across markets.

This acquisition supports Sunny's connected fitness strategy, which centers on combining equipment, education, and community through the SunnyFit® app. Users gain access to thousands of guided workouts, progress-tracking metrics, and immersive global routes, all from the comfort of home. With demand for home fitness continuing to grow in both the U.S. and UK, the timing is ideal to expand this experience to a broader audience.

A purposeful and significant component of Sunny's long-term international strategy, this milestone represents their commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality fitness solutions worldwide. As a key step in their global roadmap, this partnership strengthens Sunny's position as a forward-thinking leader in the connected fitness landscape.

The global fitness industry is experiencing robust growth, driven by consumers seeking flexible, at-home solutions that offer the engagement and accountability of a gym. By joining forces, Sunny and JLL are positioned to deliver greater value, innovation, and reach, creating a transatlantic powerhouse that meets the needs of modern fitness enthusiasts.

This milestone marks not just an expansion of product offerings, but a deepened investment in improving health and wellbeing worldwide through smarter equipment, better tools, and a strong, supportive fitness community.

About Sunny Health Fitness

With over 20 years in the industry, Sunny Health Fitness provides affordable, high-quality fitness equipment and technology designed to support users at every stage of their wellness journey.

About JLL Fitness

Established in Birmingham, UK, JLL Fitness has delivered reliable, performance-focused equipment for home and commercial use for over 13 years, helping customers take control of their health with confidence.

