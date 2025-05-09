Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA vs. China: Krieg der seltenen Erden! And the winner is ...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DDPX | ISIN: AU0000HCHAX9 | Ticker-Symbol: CHC1
Frankfurt
09.05.25 | 08:00
0,270 Euro
+7,14 % +0,018
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
AUSTRALIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HOT CHILI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOT CHILI LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
09.05.2025 15:00 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hot Chili Limited: Hot Chili Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project in Chile

Finanznachrichten News

PERTH, Australia, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Hot Chili Ltd. ("Hot Chili" or the "Company") (TSXV: HCH) (OTCQX: HHLKF) (ASX: HCH) is pleased to announce that it has filed on SEDAR+ an independent technical report for its Costa Fuego copper-gold project in Chile.

The report titled "Costa Fuego Copper Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Preliminary Feasibility Study" and dated 9 May 2025 with an effective date of March 27, 2025 (the "Technical Report"), was prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). It is available for review on both SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and the Company's website (www.hotchili.net.au).

The Technical Report supports the news release dated 27 March 2025 announcing the results of the pre-feasibility study in respect of the Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project. There are no material differences between the Technical Report and the information disclosed in the news release dated 27 March 2025.

This announcement is authorised by the Board of Directors for release to ASX and TSXV.

Hot Chili's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mr Christian Easterday is responsible for this announcement and has provided sign-off for release to the ASX and TSXV.

Technical Information

Scientific and technical information in this Announcement has been reviewed and approved by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director of Hot Chili Limited who is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG) and a Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101. For further information on Costa Fuego please see the Technical Report.

For more information please contact:

Christian Easterday

Managing Director - Hot Chili


Tel: +61 8 9315 9009

Email: [email protected]

Carol Marinkovich

Company Secretary - Hot Chili


Tel: +61 8 9315 9009

Email: [email protected]

Graham Farrell

Investor & Public Relations (Canada)


Email: [email protected]

or visit Hot Chili's website at www.hotchili.net.au

Disclaimer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE Hot Chili Limited

© 2025 PR Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.