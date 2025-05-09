Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA: Borussia Dortmund Publishes Preliminary Figures for the Third Quarter of the 2024/2025 Financial Year

DORTMUND, GERMANY / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / The cumulative figures for the first three quarters (period from 1 July 2024 to 31 March 2025) are as follows: Consolidated net profit after taxes amounted to EUR 12.9 million (prior-year period: EUR 48.9 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) amounted to EUR 14.5 million (prior-year period: EUR 52.2 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 88.3 million (prior-year period: EUR 119.8 million). The decline in the above earnings figures was due primarily to a reduction in net transfer income, which was down EUR 53.6 million on the figure in the prior-year period. By contrast, consolidated revenue rose by EUR 38.6 million.

Borussia Dortmund saw its consolidated revenue rise by EUR 38.6 million, or 10.9%, to EUR 393.3 million in the first three quarters (prior-year period: EUR 354.7 million), of which EUR 45.7 million (prior-year period: EUR 38.3 million) in income from match operations, EUR 113.6 million (prior-year period: EUR 106.0 million) in advertising income, EUR 162.7 million (prior-year period: EUR 147.3 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 32.9 million (prior-year period: EUR 31.8 million) in merchandising income, and EUR 38.4 million (prior-year period: EUR 31.2 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income.

Borussia Dortmund generated consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) of EUR 453.9 million in this period (prior-year period: EUR 473.7 million).

Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts, other derecognised items and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 34.8 million (prior-year period: EUR 88.4 million).

Cumulative personnel expenses increased to EUR 199.1 million (prior-year period: EUR 193.0 million). Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs in this period amounted to EUR 73.4 million (prior-year period: EUR 70.4 million). Other operating expenses amounted to EUR 123.7 million in the first three quarters (prior-year period: EUR 115.7 million). The cumulative financial result declined to EUR -0.3 million (prior-year period: EUR 2.8 million); the net tax expense amounted to EUR 1.6 million (prior-year period: expense of EUR 3.3 million).

The preliminary figures for the third quarter of the financial year (period from 1 January 2025 to 31 March 2025) are as follows:

Consolidated net profit after taxes rose by EUR 26.9 million to EUR 5.2 million (prior-year quarter: consolidated net loss of EUR 21.7 million). Consolidated earnings before taxes (EBT) increased by EUR 31.1 million to EUR 5.7 million (prior-year quarter: EUR -25.4 million). Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) amounted to EUR 29.6 million (prior-year quarter: EUR -1.8 million), an increase of EUR 31.4 million.

Borussia Dortmund's consolidated revenue rose by EUR 50.6 million, or 51.5%, to EUR 148.8 million in the third quarter (prior-year quarter: EUR 98.2 million), of which EUR 20.3 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 10.7 million) in income from match operations, EUR 40.6 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 35.5 million) in advertising income, EUR 64.4 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 38.1 million) in income from TV marketing, EUR 9.8 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 5.4 million) in merchandising income, and EUR 13.7 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 8.5 million) in conference, catering and miscellaneous income.

Borussia Dortmund's consolidated total operating proceeds (revenue plus gross transfer proceeds generated) increased by EUR 66.0 million to EUR 172.0 million in this period (prior-year quarter: EUR 106.0 million).

Net transfer income, which comprises gross transfer proceeds less residual carrying amounts, other derecognised items and transfer costs, amounted to EUR 12.6 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 6.0 million).

Personnel expenses increased to EUR 81.0 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 66.2 million). Depreciation, amortisation and write-downs in this period amounted to EUR 23.9 million (prior-year quarter: EUR 23.8 million). Other operating expenses amounted to EUR 43.2 million in the third quarter (prior-year quarter: EUR 36.8 million).

The above information relates to key figures from the consolidated financial statements of Borussia Dortmund calculated in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs).

The full Q3 2024/2025 quarterly financial report will be available for download from 15 May 2025 under "Publications" at https://aktie.bvb.de/

