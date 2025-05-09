Anglesey Mining Plc - Issuance of Share Options to Directors and Employees

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09

Trading Symbol

AIM: AYM

9 May 2025

Anglesey Mining plc

("Anglesey" or "the Company")

Issuance of Share Options to Directors and Employees

Anglesey Mining plc (AIM:AYM), the UK minerals development company, announces that the Board has approved the issuance of options to directors and employees of the Company.

The Company's policy on director and executive compensation is to provide compensation to directors and management to ensure directors and senior management are appropriately compensated, motivated and retained. It is considered important that the contribution of directors be recognised and that directors be incentivised to help move the Company forward.

Today's award of share options (the "Options") to the directors and employees will have an exercise price of 1.2 pence, representing a premium of approx. 41% to the closing share price of 0.85p on 8 May. A total of 12,100,000 Options have been granted to directors and employees. The Options are exercisable upon grant and will lapse on 30 September 2032. The Options have been issued under the Company's existing Share Option Scheme.

The award of the Options represents the first issuance of share options to directors and employees since August 2022. The non-executive directors of the Company have waived the payment of cash fees since July 2014.

Details of Awards

Details of the awards made to Directors are presented in the following table:

Director/PDMR Number of Options Granted Exercise Price per Share Option Options as a per cent of existing issued share capital1 Andrew King 3,300,000 £0.012 0.681% Rob Marsden 4,400,000 £0.012 0.908% Douglas Hall 2,200,000 £0.012 0.454%

1 Existing issued share capital of 484,822,255 ordinary shares

Following the grant of the Options, the Company has a total of 21,900,000 Ordinary Shares currently under option pursuant to the Company's share option schemes.

Notification And Public Disclosure Of Transactions By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities And Persons Closely Associated With Them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name: Andrew King Rob Marsden Douglas Hall 2. Reason for the notification a) Position/status: Chairman (PDMR) Chief Executive (PDMR) Non-Executive Director (PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name: Anglesey Mining Plc b) LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument: Identification code: Share options over ordinary shares of 1 pence each

ISIN: GB0000320472 b) Nature of the transaction: Award of share options over ordinary shares. Each option has an exercise price of £0.012. The Options will lapse on 30 September 2032. c) Price(s) and volume(s): Price(s) Volume(s) 1.2 pence 1.2 pence 1.2 pence 3,300,000 4,400,000 2,200,000 d) Aggregated information: Aggregated volume: Price: Price(s) Volume(s) 1.2 pence 9,900,000 e) Date of the transaction: 8 May 2025 8 May 2025 8 May 2025 f) Place of the transaction: Outside a trading venue

About Anglesey Mining plc:

Anglesey Mining is traded on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange and currently has 484,822,255 ordinary shares in issue.

Anglesey is developing the 100% owned Parys Mountain Cu-Zn-Pb-Ag-Au VMS deposit in North Wales, UK with a reported resource of 5.3 million tonnes at over 4.0% combined base metals in the Measured and Indicated categories and 10.8 million tonnes at over 2.5% combined base metals in the Inferred category.

Anglesey also holds a 49.8% interest in the Grängesberg iron ore project in Sweden and 11.9% of Labrador Iron Mines Holdings Limited, which through its 52% owned subsidiaries, is engaged in the exploration and development of direct shipping iron ore deposits in Labrador and Quebec.

For further information, please contact:

Anglesey Mining plc

Rob Marsden, Chief Executive Officer - Tel: +44 (0)7531 475111

Andrew King, Chairman - Tel: +44 (0)7825 963700

Davy

Nominated Adviser & Joint Corporate Broker

Brian Garrahy / Daragh O'Reilly - Tel: +353 1 679 6363

Zeus Capital Limited

Joint Corporate Broker

Katy Mitchell / Harry Ansell - Tel: +44 (0)161 831 1512

LEI: 213800X8BO8EK2B4HQ71