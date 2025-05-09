Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Intersolar Europe 2025: Sungrow Debuts Revolutionary Renewable Energy Breakthroughs

MUNICH, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) supplier, showcased a broad range of solar, storage, EV charging, module-level power electronics (MLPE), and green hydrogen solutions at Intersolar Europe 2025 (May 7-9), underscoring its commitment to advancing the renewable energy innovations.

"Tripling renewables would help set us on a path to net zero, but key markets are not on track," according to the BloombergNEF Global Renewable Energy Outlook. Sungrow's latest innovations aim to bridge this gap, offering scalable, efficient solutions to accelerate the global shift toward sustainability.

Utility-Scale Innovations: Powering Tomorrow's Grid

Catering to the utility-scale market, Sungrow debuted the latest 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter for the first time in Europe. Winner of the iF Design Award, this inverter introduces greater modularity with a scalable block design ranging from 800kW to 9.6MW. The product's split modular design isolates critical components (IGBTs, capacitors) in the upper inverter module for quick field replacement. Operation and Maintenance (O&M) time is slashed to one hour per module swap-the easy O&M enables field engineers to perform quick replacements.

The new inverter delivers outstanding reliability, featuring IP66 protection and stable operation without derating at temperatures up to 45°C for the European market. It also incorporates AI-driven fault detection, AI-enhanced DC-side safety management, and advanced grid-forming capabilities-meeting the industry's high standards for performance, availability, and reliability.

On the storage side, Sungrow showcased its 5MWh liquid-cooled ESS PowerTitan 2.0, featuring an all-in-one AC-DC block design for exceptional efficiency, safety, and reliability, already widely deployed worldwide.

Additionally, Sungrow demonstrated its pioneering solar and storage grid-forming capabilities, positioning itself at the forefront of future-proof energy infrastructures.

C&I Solutions: Empowering Businesses with Flexibility

The commercial and industrial (C&I) market in Europe continues its rapid growth, with increasing annual installations of C&I PV and ESS projects. Sungrow offers a broad portfolio catering to small, medium, and large C&I applications.

Among the highlights is Sungrow's latest C&I liquid-cooled ESS, the PowerStack 255CS. Equipped with advanced 314Ah battery cells, it offers flexible power capacities-257kWh (2-hour system) or 514kWh (4-hour system)-along with over 90% round-trip efficiency and a 20-year design life. Fully integrated with PCS, EMS, and BMS, and certified under stringent global safety standards such as UL9540 and NFPA855/69/68/14, the system ensures seamless operation across a wide range of scenarios, including C&I standalone ESS, PV plus ESS, EV chargers plus ESS, and microgrids.

Another highlight is the SH125CX, which is a truly impressive hybrid inverter with a nominal output power of 125kW. The SH125CX can be combined with the PowerStack 255CS to create a fully DC-coupled solution. The DC-coupled solution is designed for medium and large C&I scenarios. Key features include:

Flexible Design: This 125kW hybrid inverter is fit for all modules in the market with a maximum current per MPPT of 40A. It can reach DC-AC ratios of up to 2.0, which is needed in the European market. The DC-coupled solution can save CAPEX, such as some parts of the AC distribution, the PV inverter, or the external energy management system.

Flexible Scalability: Supports up to 24 units in parallel, achieving a maximum 3MW AC output and 6MWh ESS capacity.

Flexible Retrofitting: This new SH125CX solution is also ideal for retrofitting, replacing the PV inverter with a hybrid inverter in one step, transforming into a power storage hub instantly.

Flexible Adaptation: The SH125CX is equipped with IP66 and C5 anti-corrosion, resilient to harsh conditions. The inverter is embedded with an Arc Fault Circuit Interrupter 3.0 (AFCI 3.0) function, identifying DC-side arc faults across cable lengths up to 450 meters, ensuring maximum safety.

Residential Energy Ecosystem: Smarter, Simpler, Safer

Sungrow introduced a complete portfolio for residential solar, storage, and EV charging installations, covering both 1-phase and 3-phase scenarios. Its iHomeManager and iSolarCloud, showing capabilities in seamless integration and optimal energy management for homeowners' cost savings. The iHomeManager improves self-consumption and centralizes energy management at home, while the new Dynamic Tariff feature for iSolarCloud uses a self-developed AI technology to intelligently manage energy consumption and electricity trading.

Also displayed are Sungrow microinverters for residential projects. The full portfolio of microinverters (450-1600W) is designed for enhanced efficiency of renewable energy-supported homes. With seamless plug-and-play accessories, these microinverters reduce installation time for faster deployment and minimize downtime. They feature intelligent design with self-checks and IV diagnosis for easy installation, maintenance, and system reliability.

Sungrow showcased its balcony solar solution with the 450W/800W microinverter and the tailored iSolarCloud with scene-based interface, providing users with real-time operational insights.

In addition, Sungrow introduced an all-new low-voltage residential energy storage system to its product portfolio. The SH5/6/8/10RL hybrid inverter series (up to 10kW), paired with the SBL060 battery (6kWh per unit), offers exceptional scalability, safety, and flexibility for residential applications.

Additional Booth Highlights

Sungrow received TÜV Rheinland VDE 4130 certification for its power conversion system (PCS) SC210HX, validating its durability and compatibility with extra-high voltage networks.

Sungrow received the EUPD Research Inverter Award.

Introduced the latest PV plant design software, iSolarDesign 3.0, a web-based platform that allows users to quickly and easily design and simulate solar projects.

Interactive lab for showcasing O&M capabilities.

An Augmented Reality (AR) tool for customers to visualize the different products on their own mobile devices.

Sungrow's Growing Presence in Europe

For over 18 years, Sungrow has built a strong presence across Europe, providing local sales, technical support, and after-sales services. The company now operates with over 750 employees, more than 25 local offices, and two R&D teams based in Europe.

Shawn Shi, President of Sungrow Europe, commented: "Intersolar Europe 2025 represented a pivotal moment for Sungrow, as we launched a host of groundbreaking products designed to serve the evolving needs of the global market, with a strong focus on Europe. We are honored to have forged new partnerships with respected industry leaders and remain deeply grateful for the trust and support of our partners. Together, we are building a more sustainable future."

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

