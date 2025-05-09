EDGe Surgical Raises Over $1.3M to Accelerate Commercial Expansion and Launch New Ortho EDG SKUs

Funding Fuels National Sales Expansion and Launch of New Ortho EDG Sizes to Broaden Surgical Applications and Meet Rising Demand

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / EDGe Surgical, a medical device company advancing single-use digital instruments for orthopedic and spine surgery, today announced it has raised over $1.3 million in funding to accelerate commercial expansion, restructure debt, and introduce two new SKUs-100mm and 35mm-of its flagship Ortho EDG® device.

This capital will support the growth of the sales team, marketing efforts, inventory expansion, and enhanced customer support-positioning EDGe for scale as demand accelerates among hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

The Ortho EDG® is a sterile, disposable digital depth gauge that delivers real-time intraoperative measurements. Designed to replace manual tools, it improves surgical accuracy, reduces implant waste, minimizes OR time, and lowers the risk of surgical site infections.

"As clinical adoption continues to grow, our focus is now on building the commercial infrastructure needed to scale," said Leo Carayannopoulos, CEO of EDGe Surgical. "Hospitals and ASCs are actively seeking solutions like Ortho EDG® that drive cost savings and enhance patient safety by reducing the risk of secondary infections. This funding gives us the resources to meet that demand, expand our sales footprint, and introduce new SKUs that increase procedural coverage."

The new 100mm SKU enhances use in procedures involving deeper anatomical structures, while the 35mm variant expands utility in more confined surgical sites-together broadening the Ortho EDG®'s applicability across orthopedic subspecialties.

The funding round follows strong early market adoption and highlights growing interest in digital, disposable tools that streamline surgical workflows and improve outcomes.

About EDGe Surgical

EDGe Surgical is a Chicago-based medical device company developing single-use digital instruments that enhance precision, sterility, and efficiency in orthopedic and spine procedures. The Ortho EDG® depth gauge replaces traditional reusable tools to improve safety and reduce waste in the operating room.

For more information, visit www.edgesurgical.com

