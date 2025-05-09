Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.05.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA vs. China: Krieg der seltenen Erden! And the winner is ...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
09.05.2025 16:02 Uhr
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EDGe Surgical Raises Over $1.3M to Accelerate Commercial Expansion and Launch New Ortho EDG SKUs

Finanznachrichten News

Funding Fuels National Sales Expansion and Launch of New Ortho EDG Sizes to Broaden Surgical Applications and Meet Rising Demand

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / EDGe Surgical, a medical device company advancing single-use digital instruments for orthopedic and spine surgery, today announced it has raised over $1.3 million in funding to accelerate commercial expansion, restructure debt, and introduce two new SKUs-100mm and 35mm-of its flagship Ortho EDG® device.

EDGe Logo

EDGe Logo
EDGe Logo

This capital will support the growth of the sales team, marketing efforts, inventory expansion, and enhanced customer support-positioning EDGe for scale as demand accelerates among hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

The Ortho EDG® is a sterile, disposable digital depth gauge that delivers real-time intraoperative measurements. Designed to replace manual tools, it improves surgical accuracy, reduces implant waste, minimizes OR time, and lowers the risk of surgical site infections.

"As clinical adoption continues to grow, our focus is now on building the commercial infrastructure needed to scale," said Leo Carayannopoulos, CEO of EDGe Surgical. "Hospitals and ASCs are actively seeking solutions like Ortho EDG® that drive cost savings and enhance patient safety by reducing the risk of secondary infections. This funding gives us the resources to meet that demand, expand our sales footprint, and introduce new SKUs that increase procedural coverage."

The new 100mm SKU enhances use in procedures involving deeper anatomical structures, while the 35mm variant expands utility in more confined surgical sites-together broadening the Ortho EDG®'s applicability across orthopedic subspecialties.

The funding round follows strong early market adoption and highlights growing interest in digital, disposable tools that streamline surgical workflows and improve outcomes.

About EDGe Surgical
EDGe Surgical is a Chicago-based medical device company developing single-use digital instruments that enhance precision, sterility, and efficiency in orthopedic and spine procedures. The Ortho EDG® depth gauge replaces traditional reusable tools to improve safety and reduce waste in the operating room.

For more information, visit www.edgesurgical.com

Contact Information
William Maris
Analyst
will@edgesurgical.com
6175437074

.

SOURCE: EDGe Surgical



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/edge-surgical-raises-over-1.3m-to-accelerate-commercial-expansion-and-1025763

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Die USA haben fertig! 5 Aktien für den China-Boom
Die Finanzwelt ist im Umbruch! Nach Jahren der Dominanz erschüttert Donald Trumps erratische Wirtschaftspolitik das Fundament des amerikanischen Kapitalismus. Handelskriege, Rekordzölle und politische Isolation haben eine Kapitalflucht historischen Ausmaßes ausgelöst.

Milliarden strömen aus den USA – und suchen neue, lukrative Ziele. Und genau hier kommt China ins Spiel. Trotz aller Spannungen wächst die chinesische Wirtschaft dynamisch weiter, Innovation und Digitalisierung treiben die Märkte an.

Im kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir Ihnen 5 Aktien aus China vor, die vom US-Niedergang profitieren und das Potenzial haben, den Markt regelrecht zu überflügeln. Wer jetzt klug investiert, sichert sich den Zugang zu den neuen Wachstums-Champions von morgen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche 5 Aktien die Konkurrenz aus den USA outperformen dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.