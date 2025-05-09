Chicago Cubs and the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership Celebrate Military Heroes on Armed Forces Day at Wrigley Field

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / The National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership is proud to partner with the Chicago Cubs for a moving tribute on Armed Forces Day, Saturday, May 17, 2025, at historic Wrigley Field. This special moment will feature a pregame recognition of Medal of Honor recipients Harvey C. "Barney" Barnum, Jr., USMC (Ret.), and Ryan M. Pitts, US Army (Ret.), whose acts of heroism continue to inspire generations of Americans.

Barnum and Pitts represent the very best of the Medal of Honor legacy. From Vietnam to Afghanistan, their courage under fire and commitment to their fellow servicemen and women remind us of the enduring power of integrity, courage, commitment, sacrifice, citizenship and patriotism. The Medal of Honor is the nation's highest award for valor in combat. Today, only 61 living recipients remain - and two will take center stage at Wrigley Field, offering a rare opportunity for Cubs fans to witness the living embodiment of those values.

"We are honored to share this moment with the Chicago Cubs and the Wrigley Field community," says Thomas J. Mundell, president and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership. "Recognizing these heroes on Armed Forces Day reinforces our mission - to equip others to lead with the same conviction and character."

This event advances the Center for Leadership's mission to develop ethical, impact-driven leaders across student, corporate, veteran and civic sectors. Through nationwide programming and the creation of a national leadership hub at Patriots Point in South Carolina, the Center for Leadership is helping Americans everywhere prepare to meet their moment.

Join the Movement and Get Involved

The National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership invites the public to:

Follow Along : Stay informed about events and initiatives by following along on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and at https://mohcenterforleadership.org/.

Support the Cause: Make a donation to help fund educational programs, leadership training, and the development of the training center.

To learn more and/or donate to the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership, visit https://mohcenterforleadership.org/.

About the National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership

The National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership's mission is to inspire, develop, empower and challenge leaders through the values embodied by our country's Medal of Honor Recipients. With leadership education opportunities that include fellowship programs and onsite trainings, as well as a nationwide digital educational platform and audience-curated visitor experiences, Americans of all ages, backgrounds and locations will learn leadership values of courage, sacrifice, citizenship, integrity, commitment and patriotism to inspire them to transform lives, shape the future, and carry forward the best traditions of what it means to be an American. For more information, visit www.mohcenterforleadership.org.

###

Media Contact: Anna Kate Twitty, AnnaKate@flockandrally.com

SOURCE: National Medal of Honor Center for Leadership

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/chicago-cubs-and-the-national-medal-of-honor-center-for-leadership-celebrate-military-her-1025906