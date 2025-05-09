Most Awarded Tequila in History Wins Seven Medals in Total

The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila received seven (7) medals at the 2025 London Spirits Competition (LSC) including the prestigious Tequila Producer of the Year award in addition to two (2) Gold medals. With these new honors, Cierto has won one thousand one hundred two (1,102) international medals and awards, becoming the first-ever tequila brand to surpass the historic 1,100 award milestone.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250509279677/en/

Cierto Tequila Named Tequila Producer of the Year at the 2025 London Spirits Competition

This recognition from the London Spirits Competition one of the most respected judging panels in the world, known for evaluating products based on quality, value and packaging further solidifies Cierto's position as the Most Awarded Tequila in History. Earning the title of Tequila Producer of the Year in such a competitive global arena underscores the brand's unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, authenticity and excellence.

About Cierto Tequila and Elevated Spirits Company

The Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of Cierto Tequila authentic, 100% natural, additive-free, luxury tequila made in Jalisco, Mexico. Cierto means "True," the perfect word to describe this remarkable award-winning family of tequilas patiently crafted expressions of pure Highlands agave, harvested by fourth and fifth generation agaveros at peak maturity. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes the Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo, as well as the Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo. Due to their character, complexity and luxuriously smooth taste, these eight agave expressions are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as "The World's Finest Tequila" and some of the best tequilas ever made. Cierto recently became the first tequila brand to surpass 1,100 international medals and awards, making it "The Most Awarded Tequila in History."

Learn more at cierto.com.

About London Spirits Competition (LSC)

The London Spirits Competition has been created exclusively by the Beverage Trade Network. Now in its eighth year, it looks to recognize, reward and help promote spirits brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific spirits drinker. Judges assess spirits in three key areas: their quality, value for money and packaging.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250509279677/en/

Contacts:

For press or other inquiries, please contact press@ciertotequila.com.