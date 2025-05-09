WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS

Wheaton announced record revenue, earnings and operational cash flows in Q125, posting adjusted net EPS that was 10.5% better than our forecast and at the top of the range of analysts' expectations. The main reason for the outperformance was an 18,616oz (20.1%) oversale of gold relative to production, which drove a US$40.1m positive variance in revenue, partially offset by an US$8.6m negative variance in costs, US$3.6m lower-than-expected interest income and US$2.3m higher tax to result in a US$23.9m positive variance in earnings. As a result, we have upgraded our FY25 adjusted net EPS forecast by 7.5c per share (3.4%). Note that, at current metals prices, our FY26 EPS estimate rises by 73.0% to US$2.63/share.

