Botstiber Institute for Austrian-American Studies: New Survey Reveals Changing Perspectives of U.S./Austria Relationship

Global Politics, Technology and Social Media Combine to Erode Trust and Interest

MEDIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / Results from a new survey focusing on Austria and the United States show changing attitudes about how the citizens of each country perceive the other. The survey is the first since the 1980s to poll perspectives of the relationship held by citizens of both countries. Excerpts from the survey, sponsored by the Botstiber Institute for Austrian-American Studies and prepared by the University of Salzburg, were released today.

Reinhard Heinisch

Reinhard Heinisch is Professor of Austrian Politics in Comparative Perspective and chair of the Department of Political Science and Sociology at the University of Salzburg, Austria

The Institute will present full survey results on May 16, 2025 at the annual Botstiber Lecture on Austrian-American Affairs at the Austrian Embassy in Washington, D.C.

"As generational change, global political developments, and new media reshape how Americans and Austrians see one another, this survey is a snapshot of the present and a roadmap for strengthening our mutual relationship for the challenges that lie ahead," said Reinhard Heinisch, a board member of the Botstiber Institute. Heinisch is Professor of Austrian Politics in Comparative Perspective and chair of the Department of Political Science and Sociology at the University of Salzburg, Austria.

Heinisch added: "The mutual relationship matters to Austrians and Americans; however, it is not self-sustaining. This report provides needed insight to help address issues and foster understanding and support for the relationship in ways that benefit both countries."

Initial findings from the survey include:

Both Austrians and Americans agree that the U.S. role in the world has diminished.

Austrian skepticism of the U.S. is shaped both by concerns about global issues important to them, such as international security, climate change, and economic stability, and by perceived negative developments in U.S. society and politics.

Younger generations of Austrians who speak English and use social media are more sympathetic to the U.S., while Americans who use social media are more skeptical of Austria.

Overall, Austrians credit U.S. influence on Austrian society since World War II, yet today they prefer closer ties with the EU.

Austrians concerned about U.S. society and politics still see America as the land of opportunity and view Americans somewhat more favorably than the country itself.

Preliminary information about the survey is available now online at the Botstiber Institute Website . The complete survey report will be released online May 16, 2025, the date of the annual Botstiber Lecture on Austrian-American Affairs. Professor Heinisch, a member of the Institute's Board of Advisors, will present a summary of the survey results at the event and will be available to brief media members and interested organizations.

The survey was conducted in February, March and April in Austria and the United States by Market Institute, a Linz-based research firm.

About the Botstiber Institute

The Botstiber Institute for Austrian-American Studies was founded in 2008 to promote an understanding of the historic relationship between the United States and Austria, including the lands of the former Habsburg empire, by awarding grants and fellowships, organizing lectures and conferences, and publishing the Journal of Austrian-American History.

About the Botstiber Foundation

The Botstiber Foundation was created in 1995 by Dietrich W. Botstiber. Botstiber was born in Austria and emigrated to the United States in 1938 after the Nazis took control of the country. Following an extensive and successful career as engineer, inventor and business leader, Botstiber established a trust which actively manages three programs that advance the Botstiber mission: The Botstiber Institute for Austrian-American Studies , Botstiber Institute for Wildlife Fertility Control, and VillageHaus , a clean water project in Southeast Asia.

