Freitag, 09.05.2025
USA vs. China: Krieg der seltenen Erden! And the winner is ...
WKN: A0MW32 | ISIN: US12572Q1058
PR Newswire
09.05.2025 16:29 Uhr
CME Group Inc. Announces Preliminary Results from its 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Finanznachrichten News

CHICAGO, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today announced the preliminary shareholder voting results from its 2025 annual meeting.

At the meeting, shareholders:

  • Elected Terrence A. Duffy, Kathryn Benesh, Timothy S. Bitsberger, Charles P. Carey, Bryan T. Durkin, Harold Ford Jr., Martin J. Gepsman, Daniel G. Kaye, Phyllis M. Lockett, Deborah J. Lucas, Rahael Seifu, William R. Shepard, Howard J. Siegel and Dennis A. Suskind, each for a one-year term expiring in 2026.
  • Ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the company's independent registered public accounting firm for 2025.
  • Approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of our named executive officers.

There was no quorum in the elections of the Class B-1 directors, Class B-2 directors and the Class B-3 director. As a result, the following incumbent Class B directors will holdover and will continue to serve until his or her successor is duly elected at the 2026 annual meeting:

  • Class B-1: William W. Hobert, Patrick J. Mulchrone and Robert J. Tierney Jr.
  • Class B-2: Patrick W. Maloney.
  • Class B-3: Elizabeth A. Cook.

The official results and voting percentages for each of these proposals will be disclosed in a report to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

As the world's leading derivatives marketplace, CME Group (www.cmegroup.com) enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals. The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CME Globex platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing.

CME Group, the Globe logo, CME, Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Globex, and E-mini are trademarks of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. CBOT and Chicago Board of Trade are trademarks of Board of Trade of the City of Chicago, Inc. NYMEX, New York Mercantile Exchange and ClearPort are trademarks of New York Mercantile Exchange, Inc. COMEX is a trademark of Commodity Exchange, Inc. BrokerTec is a trademark of BrokerTec Americas LLC and EBS is a trademark of EBS Group LTD. The S&P 500 Index is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC ("S&P DJI"). "S&P®", "S&P 500®", "SPY®", "SPX®", US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor's Financial Services LLC; Dow Jones®, DJIA® and Dow Jones Industrial Average are service and/or trademarks of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. These trademarks have been licensed for use by Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. Futures contracts based on the S&P 500 Index are not sponsored, endorsed, marketed, or promoted by S&P DJI, and S&P DJI makes no representation regarding the advisability of investing in such products. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CME-G

SOURCE CME Group

© 2025 PR Newswire
