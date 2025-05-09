Anzeige
WKN: A404NJ | ISIN: US08771Y4026
NASDAQ
09.05.25 | 17:43
0,623 US-Dollar
+12,63 % +0,070
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SRX HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SRX HEALTH SOLUTIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 15:54 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SRx Health Solutions, Inc.: SRx Health Solutions Announces Intention to Create Subsidiary for Crypto-Based Borrowing

Finanznachrichten News

TAMPA, Fla., May 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRx Health Solutions, Inc. (NYSE American: SRXH) (the "Company"), a leading global health and wellness company, today announced its intention to create a subsidiary to borrow Solana, Bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies to borrow against its Halo assets to provide more financial flexibility to operate its business units.

Adesh Vora, Chairman of SRx Health Solutions, commented, "Our intention to create a new crypto-based borrowing subsidiary would take in Solana and/or Bitcoin, for example, in exchange for a portion of Halo profits, the Company's North American asset, limiting dilution to common shareholders while giving SRx the financial flexibility to operate its business units. Global Investors would be able to deposit their cryptocurrency within the newly created unit backed by the assets and profits of the HALO brand. As capital potentially comes in the form of Solana or Bitcoin we would be able to deploy into marketing and sales budgets of Halo. This is a conceptual plan, and we are very much looking forward to talking to the crypto community about how to achieve these goals."

About SRx Health Solutions, Inc.
SRx Health Solutions Inc. is an integrated Canadian healthcare services provider that operates within the specialty healthcare industry. The SRx network extends across all ten Canadian provinces, making it one of the most accessible providers of comprehensive, integrated, and customized specialty healthcare services in the country.?SRx combines years of industry knowledge, technology, and patient-centric focus to create strategies and solutions that consistently exceed client expectations and drive critical patient care initiatives aimed to improve the wellness of Canadians.? For more information on SRx Health Solutions Inc., please visit www.srxhealth.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "will," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company's risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:
SRx Health Solutions, Inc.
Adesh A. Vora, Chairman

Investor Contact:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
T: 212-896-1254
Valter@KCSA.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
