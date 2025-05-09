Anzeige
Freitag, 09.05.2025
USA vs. China: Krieg der seltenen Erden! And the winner is ...
WKN: A0DJ58 | ISIN: GB00B02J6398 | Ticker-Symbol: FLN
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2025 16:12 Uhr
Admiral Group PLC: Result of AGM

Admiral Group PLC: Result of AGM

Admiral Group plc 2025 Annual General Meeting Result

The 2025 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group plc was held at Ty Admiral, David Street, Cardiff, CF10 2EH on Friday, 9 May 2025 at 12:30pm.

All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.

ResolutionsVotes
For		Percentage ForVotes AgainstVotes
Total		Votes
Withheld
1To receive the Financial Statements and the reports of the Directors and the Auditors for the year ended 31 December 2024254,154,64899.62%976,784255,131,432160,100
2To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report (excluding the Directors' Remuneration Policy) for the financial year ended 31 December 2024232,915,41291.25%22,348,329255,263,74129,690
3To declare a final dividend on the ordinary shares of the Company for the year ended 31 December 2024255,026,17899.91%237,201255,263,37928,153
4To re-appoint Mike Rogers (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company245,524,86597.35%6,694,879252,219,7443,073,674
5To re-appoint Milena Mondini-de-Focatiis (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company254,374,29599.65%886,695255,260,99030,542
6To re-appoint Geraint Jones (Executive Director) as a Director of the Company255,199,18699.98%62,385255,261,57129,961
7To re-appoint Evelyn Bourke (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company255,247,883100.00%12,156255,260,03931,493
8To re-appoint Michael Brierley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company254,911,12699.86%348,224255,259,35032,182
9To re-appoint Andrew Crossley (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company251,213,43798.41%4,045,912255,259,34932,182
10To re-appoint Karen Green (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company253,090,37699.15%2,171,572255,261,94831,483
11To appoint Fiona Muldoon (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company254,222,18299.88%303,559254,525,741765,791
12To re-appoint Jayaprakasa Rangaswami (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company251,790,72198.64%3,463,003255,253,72437,808
13To re-appoint William Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company250,529,31498.15%4,730,035255,259,34932,182
14To re-appoint Justine Roberts (Non-Executive Director) as a Director of the Company251,094,02398.37%4,166,015255,260,03831,493
15To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as the Auditors of the Company253,927,92899.99%34,758253,962,6861,330,745
16To authorise the Audit Committee (on behalf of the Board) to determine the remuneration of Deloitte LLP255,100,80399.94%160,968255,261,77129,761
17Authority for political donations and expenditure245,771,63196.75%8,268,320254,039,9511,251,581
18To approve the Admiral Group plc 2025 Discretionary Free Share Scheme251,745,86898.62%3,514,475255,260,34333,088
19To authorise the Directors to allot relevant securities223,928,65087.73%31,332,787255,261,43731,994
20To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights in the issued share capital of the Company, as set out in Resolution 20228,722,41089.72%26,211,872254,934,282357,250
21To dis-apply statutory pre-emption rights of the issued share capital of the Company in connection with an acquisition or specified capital investment, as set out in Resolution 21.223,606,36887.71%31,330,098254,936,466356,965
22To authorise the Company to make market purchases255,032,60699.97%85,176255,117,782173,750
23To authorise the Directors to convene a General Meeting with not less than 14 clear days' notice243,255,14395.30%12,007,551255,262,69428,838

At the close of business on 9 May 2025, the issued share capital of the Company was 306,304,676 ordinary shares.

Copies of the resolutions passed as Special Business at the meeting will be submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Dan Caunt
Group Company Secretary
Admiral Group plc
LEI Number: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685


