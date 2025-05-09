Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Welcomes New Trustees Ahead of 2026 Opening

Gretchen Stenehjem, Dick Boyce, Matthew A. Swift join board of trustees to guide vision

MEDORA, NORTH DAKOTA / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library Foundation (TRPLF) announces the appointment of three new members to its Board of Trustees: Dick Boyce, Gretchen Stenehjem, and Matthew A. Swift. Each brings a unique blend of leadership, civic commitment, and strategic insight that will help guide the Library toward its highly anticipated opening on July 4, 2026, aligning with the 250th anniversary of the United States.

"Gretchen, Dick, and Matt each embody what it means to be 'in the arena,' and we are thrilled to welcome them onto the Board as we approach the opening of the Library," said Hilary Hamm, Chair of the TRPLF Board of Trustees. "On a personal note, I began my career under Matt's leadership, and I'm excited to work alongside him again, this time in service of a shared mission to inspire civic engagement and bold leadership for the future."

Set in the North Dakota Badlands that shaped Roosevelt's character and ideals, the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library is unlike any other presidential library. It is both a museum and a catalyst-designed to inspire leadership, civic engagement, and conservation. More than a place to learn about Roosevelt, the TRPL invites visitors to walk in his footsteps and apply his enduring values to the challenges of today.

"This Library will challenge visitors not just to understand history, but to act on it," said Edward F. O'Keefe, CEO of the TRPLF. "Our new trustees are powerful partners in our mission as we approach our grand opening in just over a year from now."

Dick Boyce is a veteran of operational leadership and private equity, formerly a partner at TPG Capital and Bain & Company. Boyce was the CEO of J. Crew Group, Inc., the chairman of Burger King and Del Monte Foods, and an executive at PepsiCo. He currently serves on a variety of boards including as a director of AllBirds. He also recently served as executive producer of the feature film, Lost on a Mountain in Maine . A strategist focused on sustainable growth, Boyce's philanthropic efforts in education and conservation complement TRPL's values.

Gretchen Stenehjem is a longtime North Dakota civic leader and advocate for Medora, the historic town Roosevelt loved. Residing in Watford City and serving on the board of the Theodore Roosevelt Medora Foundation for nearly a decade, her voice has been instrumental in preserving the state's heritage, supporting Theodore Roosevelt National Park, and advancing conversations around education, energy, and responsible land use. Gretchen serves as the Marketing Director of First International Bank and, as a former elementary school teacher and preschool director, recently authored a children's book, Buddy the Dog , donating all proceeds to the Anne Carlsen Center, on whose board she also serves.

Matthew A. Swift serves as Co-Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Concordia, a leading forum for public-private collaboration. Swift has hosted summits in New York City, Miami, Bogata, Athens, Madrid, London, and Guyana featuring luminaries and leaders from Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton to former White House advisor Ivanka Trump to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. He specializes in bridging the divides between business, governments, and nonprofits. His global perspective and deep investment in civic dialogue will support the Library's work in fostering meaningful, nonpartisan engagement.

As the TRPL prepares to open in 2026, it promises to be a national destination where history comes alive and every visitor becomes a participant in the story. Through immersive exhibits, adventure galleries, and the innovative Trailblazer platform, guests will journey through Roosevelt's life and reflect on how his example can illuminate their own paths.

The Library will announce its Grand Opening plans this summer, along with details on how to become a member. Follow us on social media or visit trlibrary.com to learn more and be part of this historic moment.

Fundraising efforts continue to surpass expectations. To date, $338 million of the $450 million goal has been raised. The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library invites individuals, institutions, and leaders from across the nation to join us in the arena and help bring this living legacy to life.

