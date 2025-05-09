BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 09
BLACKROCK LATIN AMERICAN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - LEI UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
To:The FCA
Date:9 May 2025
Name of applicant:
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
Name of scheme:
General purpose block listing scheme
Period of return:
From: 12 November 2024
To:
9 May 2025
Balance under scheme from previous return:
9,989,738 ordinary shares of 10c each
The amount by which the block scheme has been increased, if the scheme has been increased since
n/a
Number of securities issued/allotted under
n/a
Balance under scheme not yet issued/allotted
9,989,738 ordinary shares of 10c each
Number and class of securities originally listed
10,000,000 ordinary shares of 10c each on
Total number of securities in issue at the end
31,630,303 ordinary shares of 10c each (including 2,181,662 ordinary shares held in treasury)
Name of contact:
Graham Venables
Address of contact:
12 Throgmorton Avenue, London EC2N 2DL
Telephone number of contact:
0203 649 3432
SIGNED BY Graham Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc
Company Secretary
Graham Venables
Name of applicant
If you knowingly or recklessly give false or misleading information you may be liable to prosecution.