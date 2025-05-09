Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - The Poirier Group (TPG), a North American consulting firm known for expertise in healthcare transformation and operational excellence, today announced a detailed perspective of Canada's healthcare crisis, titled "Is Canada Really in the Worst Healthcare Crisis Ever?". Authored by veteran healthcare consultant Dale Schattenkirk, Healthcare Partner at TPG, the report addresses critical issues affecting the Canadian healthcare system and outlines sustainable strategies to address systemic operational challenges.

Dale's perspective and analysis is published at a pivotal time, as concerns escalate nationwide regarding mounting healthcare pressures. While recent headlines consistently highlight staffing shortages, strained emergency departments, and extensive wait times, Schattenkirk offers a deeper exploration into the underlying causes behind the headlines.





Dale Schattenkirk (Healthcare Partner, The Poirier Group)



Veteran Consultant Examines Canada's Healthcare Reality

With over two decades of experience leading significant healthcare transformations across multiple Canadian provinces-including Saskatchewan's pioneering Lean healthcare initiative for which he received the Lieutenant Governor's Award from the Institute of Public Administration of Canada-Schattenkirk's expertise provides critical insights into operational breakdowns in healthcare systems. He has personally trained over 10,000 healthcare professionals in Lean Six Sigma methodologies, significantly influencing healthcare operations in Manitoba, Prince Edward Island, and Ottawa.

"Despite alarming current conditions, it is essential to recognize that Canada's healthcare system has been showing symptoms of systemic inefficiency and operational fragmentation for decades," said Schattenkirk. "The crisis we see today isn't solely about resource availability; it's about how effectively those resources are managed and utilized."

Canadian Healthcare Crisis by the Numbers

Schattenkirk's analysis and perspective underscores the severity of the situation with recent statistics:

Over 6 million Canadians currently lack access to a family physician.

Emergency departments in multiple provinces are closing intermittently due to persistent staff shortages.

A nationwide nursing shortage of approximately 60,000 professionals continues to strain care teams.

Wait times for home care and long-term care services are reaching unprecedented levels, significantly affecting quality of life and patient outcomes.

These indicators paint a clear picture of a healthcare system under significant stress. Yet, as Schattenkirk reinforces, the issue is more complex than simply a lack of resources.

More Resources but Declining Results

A notable contradiction discussed in the analysis is Canada's paradoxical increase in healthcare resources combined with a decrease in quality, accessibility, and employee well-being. Since 2005, despite Canada's population growing by approximately 25%, healthcare spending escalated by over 200% over the same period, after adjusting for inflation. Additionally, Canada currently has more physicians per capita (25 physicians per 10,000 people compared to 20 previously), more nurses, and more sophisticated medical infrastructure than ever before.

Schattenkirk points out that clinical innovation has made substantial advancements, enabling procedures such as same-day hip replacements and advanced robotic surgeries to become standard practice. However, administrative systems, technological integration, and leadership consistency have significantly lagged these clinical improvements, contributing to significant operational inefficiencies.

"Clinical progress alone isn't enough," explained Schattenkirk. "Without parallel advancements in administrative systems, technology integration, and sustained leadership, we cannot adequately support frontline care providers or deliver consistent quality patient care."

Is Canada Really in the Worst Healthcare Crisis Ever?

Root Causes: Administrative Complexity and Fragmentation

The analysis identifies key administrative inefficiencies that directly hinder frontline healthcare services, including:

Disconnected electronic medical record (EMR) systems across healthcare facilities and regional jurisdictions, limiting effective communication and patient information flow.

Excessive regulatory processes that divert clinicians' time away from patient care.

High rates of employee burnout exacerbated by inefficient workflows and frequent leadership turnover.

"These administrative issues are more than bureaucratic inconveniences," emphasized Schattenkirk. "They directly impact patient care quality and staff morale. When healthcare professionals spend disproportionate time navigating administrative hurdles rather than providing patient care, the overall system performance inevitably suffers."

Reintroducing Lean Healthcare: A Proven Pathway

Drawing from direct experience, Schattenkirk advocates for re-emphasizing Lean process improvement methodologies as a robust, staff-driven approach to sustainable operational transformation. Previously implemented Lean transformations have demonstrated significant results across Canada, including:

Manitoba reduced patient wait times by approximately two million patient-days annually.

Prince Edward Island shortened average hospital stays by two days per patient.

Ottawa achieved measurable reductions in infection rates in long-term care facilities.

While notable, these successes were often not sustained over time due to changing political priorities, shifting leadership, and inconsistent commitment at senior administrative levels.

Leadership and Long-Term Commitment Needed

According to Schattenkirk, achieving lasting improvement requires provincial leaders, hospital executives, and healthcare administrators to commit not merely to short-term fixes but to continuous, system-wide operational improvement.

"The real challenge for Canadian healthcare today isn't finding innovative solutions-we already have those-but ensuring sustainable implementation and leadership consistency," stated Schattenkirk. "Operational excellence requires disciplined leadership and a stable commitment to continuous improvement. The good news is it's solvable; we have proven that in the past and, with the right approach and leadership it can be sustained."

A Blueprint for Healthcare System Transformation

Now leading TPG's healthcare practice, Schattenkirk and his team are partnering with healthcare organizations across Canada to embed Lean-inspired operational transformations at the system level. The Poirier Group emphasizes alignment in leadership, meaningful frontline staff engagement, and proactive resolution of operational bottlenecks, ultimately creating more resilient, efficient, and responsive healthcare delivery systems.

"The healthcare system that invests in cultivating an agile, adaptive, and fully engaged workforce guided by principled, value-based leadership will be the system that effectively changes the narrative for Canadian healthcare," Schattenkirk concluded.

Access to the complete analysis and actionable recommendations can be found here: Healthcare Crisis

The Poirier Group

About The Poirier Group

The Poirier Group is a North American management consulting firm specializing in business transformation and operational excellence. With deep expertise in healthcare, supply chain, technology, and lean change management, TPG helps health systems improve performance, drive lasting change, and equip frontline teams with practical tools and methodologies that last.

