Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 9 mai/May 2025) - The common shares of Highlander Silver Corp. will be delisted from the CSE at market close, May 12, 2025.
Highlander Silver Corp. will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
_________________________________
Les actions ordinaires de Highlander Silver Corp. seront radiées de la cote de la CSE à la clôture du marché, le 12 mai 2025.
Highlander Silver Corp. continuera d'être négociée à la Bourse de Toronto..
|Date:
|Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 12 mai/May 2025
|Symbol(s)/Symbole(s):
|HSLV
If you have any questions or require further information, please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.com.
Pour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.
SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)