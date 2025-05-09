Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - Le 9 mai/May 2025) - The common shares of Highlander Silver Corp. will be delisted from the CSE at market close, May 12, 2025.

Highlander Silver Corp. will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

_________________________________

Les actions ordinaires de Highlander Silver Corp. seront radiées de la cote de la CSE à la clôture du marché, le 12 mai 2025.

Highlander Silver Corp. continuera d'être négociée à la Bourse de Toronto..

Date: Market Close/Clôture du marchés le 12 mai/May 2025 Symbol(s)/Symbole(s): HSLV

SOURCE: Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE)