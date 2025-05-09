Syensqo SA: Syensqo announces the cancellation of repurchased shares

Syensqo announces the cancellation of repurchased shares

Brussels, Belgium - May 9, 2025 - 17:45 CEST

In accordance with article 15 of the law of May 2, 2007 (transparency law) on the disclosure of important participating interests in issuers whose shares are admitted for trading on a regulated market, and following the cancellation of 445,001 own shares in May 2025 acquired until May 7, 2025, in the framework of the third tranche of the ongoing €300 million Share Buyback Program, the updated information about the capital, the shares and the voting rights of Syensqo SA is as follows:

Total capital : EUR 1,351,624,292.82

New total number of shares and voting rights (= denominator): 103,921,273

The denominator serves as a basis for the notification of major holdings by shareholders. The thresholds, as provided by Article 11 of the Articles of Association of Syensqo SA , are therefore applicable.

As a reminder, the notifications of major shareholdings must be sent to the FSMA as well as to the Company.

Contacts

Investors & Analysts

investor.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:investor.relations@syensqo.com) Media

media.relations@syensqo.com (mailto:media.relations@syensqo.com) Sherief Bakr

Bisser Alexandrov

Loïc Flament

Robbin Moore-Randolph +44 7920 575 989

+33 607 635 280

+32 478 69 74 20

+1 470 493 2433 Perrine Marchal



Laetitia Schreiber +32 478 32 62 72



+32 487 74 38 07

Safe harbor

This press release may contain forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, strategies, goals, future events or intentions. The achievement of forward-looking statements contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties relating to a number of factors, including general economic factors, interest rate and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations, changing market conditions, product competition, the nature of product development, impact of acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, products withdrawals, regulatory approval processes, all-in scenario of R&I projects and other unusual items. Consequently, actual results or future events may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Should known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, or should our assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from those anticipated. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

About Syensqo

Syensqo is a science company developing groundbreaking solutions that enhance the way we live, work, travel and play. Inspired by the scientific councils which Ernest Solvay initiated in 1911, we bring great minds together to push the limits of science and innovation for the benefit of our customers, with a diverse, global team of more than 13,000 associates.

Our solutions contribute to safer, cleaner, and more sustainable products found in homes, food and consumer goods, planes, cars, batteries, smart devices and health care applications. Our innovation power enables us to deliver on the ambition of a circular economy and explore breakthrough technologies that advance humanity.

