ASSE International, Inc.: Foreign Exchange Student Program is Seeking Host Families for the Upcoming School Year

Make a difference. Open your home and your heart-host an exchange student today!

WAYZATA, MINNESOTA / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / Families across the U.S. have a unique opportunity to experience a new culture right in their own homes. ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, a non-profit public benefit organization, is currently seeking warm and welcoming host families to open their homes to international exchange students for the upcoming school year.

Exchange Student With Host Sister

Hosting an exchange student is a life-changing experience for families that fosters cultural understanding, builds lifelong friendships, while enriching local communities. Students, aged 15-18 years , come from over 60 countries around the world, including France, Japan, Italy, Denmark, Australia, Spain and many more. The students are carefully selected based on their academic performance, English proficiency, and personal character, and they are eager to become part of an American family, attend a local high school, and share their own traditions.

During their stay, ASSE exchange students immerse themselves in American culture by living with and becoming part of a volunteer host family while attending a local high school. This experience allows them to improve their English skills, form lifelong friendships, and gain a deeper understanding of American life and values. In return, host families and communities benefit from the unique perspectives and cultural exchange that these students bring.

"Being a host family isn't just about providing a place to stay; it's about making a student from another country part of the family," says Saphia Lesch, ASSE Regional Director. "Many host families find that the experience is just as rewarding for them as it is for the student. The bonds formed often last a lifetime." "Exchange students bring energy, curiosity, and fresh perspectives to their host families and communities. They attend local schools, participate in activities, and become a real family member."

Host families provide a safe and supportive home, meals, and encouragement, while students come with their own spending money and health insurance, ensuring that hosting is a rewarding and enriching experience without financial burden. Anyone with a warm and welcoming home can host an exchange student! Host families come in many forms, including married couples (with or without children), single parents, young professionals, empty-nesters, same-sex couples, and retirees.

ASSE also offers qualified American students the opportunity to learn another language and culture by spending a school year, semester or a summer with a host family in another country.

Families interested in hosting an exchange student or exploring study abroad opportunities are encouraged to learn more and apply by visiting www.host.asse.com or contacting Saphia Lesch at (800) 736-1760 / host@asse.com.

Founded in the USA in 1976, ASSE International Student Exchange Programs, a non-profit, public benefit organization, is a trusted name in Cultural Exchange. Through its mission to promote global understanding and goodwill, ASSE creates life-changing opportunities for young people and their host families to experience different cultures, learn new perspectives, and develop lifelong friendships.

