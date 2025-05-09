Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.05.2025 18:18 Uhr
145 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SEMI Applauds New Bill to Clarify Tax Credit Eligibility for Critical Semiconductor Suppliers Under U.S. CHIPS Act

Finanznachrichten News

MILPITAS, Calif., May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SEMI, the industry association serving the global semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain, today announced support of the Strengthening Essential Manufacturing and Industrial Investment Act (SEMI Investment Act), which clarifies that critical materials suppliers to semiconductor manufacturers are eligible for the Advanced Manufacturing Investment Tax Credit ("Section 48D") created by the United States CHIPS and Science Act.

SEMI® connects 2,000+ member companies and 1.3 million professionals worldwide to advance the technology and business of electronics manufacturing. SEMI members are responsible for the innovations in materials, design, equipment, software, devices, and services that enable smarter, faster, more powerful, and more affordable electronic products. SEMI builds connections that help its members prosper, create new markets, and address common industry challenges together. Visit http://www.semi.org

Introduced by Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), Thom Tillis (R-NC) and Chris Coons (D-Del.), the SEMI Investment Act would help make semiconductor materials an equal part of America's investment in advanced semiconductors and contribute to a secure, domestic semiconductor supply chain.

"The investment tax credit is a critical tool to accelerate construction of the semiconductor ecosystem in the United States and may be the most powerful incentive to onshore critical technologies powering the AI revolution," said Ajit Manocha, SEMI President and CEO. "Materials manufacturing projects are equally critical to ensuring that leading-edge logic and memory products are available to fuel skyrocketing AI and high-performance computing demand across the world. The SEMI Investment Act will help ensure these critical projects get built in the United States. We are deeply grateful to Senators Blackburn, Bennet, Tillis and Coons for bringing this important legislation forward to clarify Congress' original intent underlying Section 48D of the CHIPS and Science Act."

The SEMI Investment Act amends the Internal Revenue Code of 1986 to clarify that 48D Tax Credit includes materials integral to the manufacturing of semiconductors and semiconductor manufacturing equipment. The bill will ensure that critical materials projects can access the same 25 percent investment tax credit that semiconductor manufacturing and semiconductor manufacturing equipment projects have access to today.

"SEMI looks forward to working with Congress and the Trump Administration to pass the SEMI Investment Act into law," said Manocha. "The bipartisan support for this legislation highlights it as a critical step for the U.S. to strengthen its semiconductor industry, national security, and economic competitiveness. Additionally, the act would help prevent vital materials companies from moving overseas and ensure that American manufacturers realize the benefits of the semiconductor incentives investment Congress originally intended under the CHIPS and Science Act."

Visit SEMI Global Advocacy to learn more about public policy efforts and developments.

About SEMI
SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org, contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

Association Contact

Samer Bahou/SEMI US
Phone: 1.408.943.7870
Email: sbahou@semi.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/469944/Semi_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/semi-applauds-new-bill-to-clarify-tax-credit-eligibility-for-critical-semiconductor-suppliers-under-us-chips-act-302451261.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
