European Tech Startup RoarFun Finds Untapped U.S. Market Opportunity at Atlanta Aviation Conference

Announces Ambitious USA Expansion Planning One-Day Delivery to Events Across All Mainland States

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / Czech tech startup RoarFun made a strong entry into the U.S. market at the MRO Americas Aviation Week in Atlanta, Georgia. They showcased unique mobile flight and Formula racing simulators as engaging entertainment, which turned out to be a largely untapped way for businesses to market at big events. RoarFun now plans to rapidly expand across the United States, with targets to deliver mobile space, flight and racing simulators within one day across all USA states.

RoarFun cooperated with a key sponsor at the MRO Americas Aviation B2B conference, held at the Georgia World Congress Centre. They offered attendees a memorable experience that visitors couldn't miss. Their custom-built flight simulator featuring wide 3Real screens and a motion Formula simulator with virtual reality drew a crowd, engaged visitors, helped a client generate more leads and increased brand awareness at the event. Attention to detail is key - RoarFun uses premium quality materials and licensed components by famous racing and aerospace manufacturers.

Victor Goldobin, CEO of RoarFun, was enthusiastic: "After ten years of developing our technology in Europe, we are really excited about our first step into the U.S. Our mission is simple: to bring happiness to people of all ages anywhere. I understand it sounds cliche, but it is very easy to achieve. Government agencies and companies order mobile entertainment for their events, which helps reach their marketing goals. Visitors get to enjoy entertainment completely for free. It's a great combination for all sides. This project in Atlanta showed us that our careful planning paid off, making things easy for our client and the visitors. The great response from clients and visitors tells us that our business has great potential in the U.S."

Over three days, people trying the flight simulator got a quick lesson on how to fly before taking off in a realistic simulation from the famous Princess Juliana International Airport in St. Maarten. With a motion platform and a yoke officially licensed like Boeing, they piloted a virtual aircraft that felt like a Boeing 737-800. Immersive 3Real panoramic screens made visitors feel like it was in a real cockpit. Interestingly, actual pilots even took over the controls and landed perfectly, proving how real the simulator felt.

Placed back to back in just a 10x13 feet space, two small mobile simulators were a big draw, attracting people from all over the show. With its wide screens, the flight simulator could be seen from far away, while the Formula VR experience offered an exciting and real racing feel with a licensed motion system and a real Formula steering wheel.

"The best thing about mobile simulators, from my perspective, is their versatility because of their compact size and requirement for just one regular power outlet. We can install equipment fast for any event you can imagine - company celebrations, conferences, music festivals, and even special events like movie presentations and motorsport races are easy for us. We can even install them on a yacht, rooftops, or other locations without connecting to the grid - because of their power efficiency, we can connect them to a mobile power bank," - says Lucie Teturova, Customer Care Director.

David Bako, RoarFun's Event Director, noted: "Putting the motion simulators opposite of each other was a deliberate move to get maximum attention. We were really happy with the constant stream of visitors to our client's booth. Our experience in Europe has taught us that these simulators do more than just entertain; they really grab people's attention. We were actually surprised that more companies at a big U.S. Aviation conference weren't using simulators for marketing."

Lucie Teturova, RoarFun's Customer Care Director, added: "In Europe, flight and racing simulators rental for marketing is a common way to create excitement and get leads. The fact that this seemed new at a major U.S. aviation show points to a big opportunity. We think offering virtual branding with engaging simulators could be a game-changer for companies wanting to stand out at events."

RoarFun made sure their client's brand was front and centre. Their design studio added clients' branding and mission statement to a virtual cockpit, aeroplane exterior, inside a virtual Formula cockpit and on the virtual Monza racing track. Client's logo was visible on the loading screens, static wallpapers, and even slideshow images during breaks, making a strong brand connection with everyone visiting the stand.

A happy U.S. client said: "We recently hosted an event and used both the Formula simulator and Flight simulator - it was an absolutely amazing experience! From start to finish, everything ran seamlessly. The team took care of all the logistics, setup, and operation, allowing us to simply enjoy the event and focus on our guests. Both simulators were a huge hit - everyone was blown away by how realistic and fun they were. The attention to detail and professionalism made a big impact, and it really elevated our event to the next level."

Ambitious U.S. Expansion:

After a successful U.S. debut, RoarFun is aggressively pursuing a nationwide expansion strategy. The company plans to establish a legal entity within the next two months and allocate multiple logistical hubs across the United States, aiming for a one-day delivery service to major cities on both the East and West Coasts.

"We envision a future where our unique blend of entertainment and virtual marketing is readily accessible to businesses across the U.S., transforming how they engage with their audiences. We already have requests for famous motorsport events. This year, we plan to start with the warehouse on the East Coast to cover major events with one-day delivery in New York, Washington, Atlanta, Chicago and Miami. In the second part of the year, we plan to open our next warehouse on the East Coast to deliver our services fast to San Francisco, Los Angeles and Las Vegas. Next year, we will finish with the third warehouse in the centre to cover all major USA destinations. Since we already have requests for a racing simulator rental coming in from famous motorsport events organised by the F1, we plan to have quick delivery to all famous racing circuits in the USA, including Miami International Autodrome and Circuit of the Americas," says David Bako, RoarFun's Events Director.

Company summary:

RoarFun is a European tech startup revolutionising event entertainment through its innovative mobile racing and flight simulators integrated with virtual reality and comprehensive virtual branding capabilities. With over a decade of experience in Europe, the company uniquely blends entertainment and education to create memorable and impactful experiences. Their successful debut at the MRO Americas Aviation Week in Atlanta has highlighted a significant untapped opportunity for high-impact marketing using racing and flight simulator rentals within the U.S. market, driving RoarFun's ambitious plans for rapid nationwide expansion with a one-day delivery service.

Website: https://roarfun.com/

Press contact: press@roarfun.com

For journalists:

Journalists interested in learning more about RoarFun's innovative solutions and their U.S. expansion plans are invited to contact David Bako at press@roarfun.com. High-resolution images and videos are available upon request via the press contact.

SOURCE: RoarFun

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/european-tech-startup-roarfun-finds-untapped-u.s.-market-opportu-1025844