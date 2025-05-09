Jabez Biosciences, Inc. Announced Phase 1 Clinical Trial of JBZ-001 at AACR 2025

Safety, Tolerability, and Preliminary Efficacy of JBZ-001 in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / Jabez Biosciences, Inc., a pioneering biotechnology company focused on innovative cancer therapies, proudly shared the progress of its Phase 1 clinical trial for JBZ-001 (HOSU-53), a novel dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor, at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting held April 25-30, 2025, in Chicago, IL. The trial, conducted in collaboration with The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center-Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC - James), targets adults with advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Asrar Alahmadi, MBBS, lead Principal Investigator of the Phase 1 trial and assistant professor in the College of Medicine at The Ohio State University, presented the clinical trial abstract entitled: An open-label phase 1 study to investigate JBZ-001 in adults with advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (Jabez Biosciences' Clinical Trial NCT06801002 in Progress at OSUCCC-James) at the AACR Annual Meeting at McCormick Place Convention Center, Chicago. The abstract was also published online in the Proceedings of the AACR on April 25, 2025.

JBZ-001, an orally bioavailable small-molecule DHODH inhibitor, was designed to disrupt de novo pyrimidine nucleotide biosynthesis, a critical pathway for cancer cell proliferation. By targeting DHODH, the rate-limiting enzyme in this pathway, JBZ-001 demonstrated potential to induce cytotoxic effects in tumor cells, offering a promising new approach to cancer treatment. The development of JBZ-001 marks a significant milestone in Jabez Biosciences' "bench-to-bedside" academic collaboration, with the compound receiving FDA approval for a commercial Investigational New Drug (IND) application in 2024.

The Phase 1 study, underway at OSUCCC - James, aims to assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of JBZ-001 in patients with advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin lymphoma. The trial's open-label design allows for real-time evaluation of the drug's effects, paving the way for future clinical development.

Jabez Biosciences expressed gratitude to its research partners for their collaboration in bringing JBZ-001 to this stage. The company remains focused on advancing its pipeline of targeted cancer therapies to address unmet medical needs.

For more information about Jabez Biosciences, Inc. and its clinical programs, please visit www.jabezbio.com. For details on the clinical trial, refer to ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT06801002).

About Jabez Biosciences, Inc.

Jabez Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical oncology company focused on developing transformative therapies for liquid and solid tumors. Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Cranberry Twp, PA, Jabez is driven by a mission to improve and extend lives through innovative treatments targeting cancer's core mechanisms. Its lead candidate, JBZ-001, a DHODH inhibitor, is in clinical development for multiple oncology indications, reflecting the company's commitment to addressing critical unmet needs in cancer care.

