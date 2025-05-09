Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - May 9, 2025) - MERIHAND, a South Korea-based innovator in AI-driven diagnostic and therapeutic technologies, is proud to announce its participation at CES 2025. The company joins the world's leading innovators in showcasing forward-thinking concepts aimed at improving global health and wellness.





Founded on a personal journey and driven by a passion for advancing rehabilitation, MERIHAND is focused on developing smart, accessible tools that support hand health and mobility. While its upcoming AI-based rehabilitation device remains in development and is not yet approved for clinical use in certain markets, including the United States, the company is using CES 2025 to share its vision and engage with partners, healthcare professionals, and investors.









Ms. Eun Soo Park, Founder of MERIHAND, is a certified NCCAOM acupuncturist and Ph.D. candidate in oncology. She was inspired by her father's rehabilitation experience and is committed to bridging traditional therapeutic practices with modern technology to improve patient care worldwide.

Quote from Ms. Eun Soo Park:

"CES 2025 offers an incredible platform for global collaboration. While our rehabilitation technology is still in development, we're excited to share our mission and connect with those who believe in smarter, more compassionate healthcare solutions."

MERIHAND is currently collaborating with public healthcare institutions in South Korea and exploring opportunities to expand its reach internationally. CES 2025 marks a key milestone in the company's journey to bring meaningful innovation to the rehabilitation space.

MERIHAND is a South Korea-based medical technology company focused on advancing AI-driven tools for diagnostic and rehabilitative care. With a commitment to innovation, accessibility, and patient-centered design, MERIHAND aims to reshape the future of hand health globally.

