3 Body Labs: Turning Fans Into Stakeholders: An Exclusive Interview with Giggle Co-Founder Cindy

An Exclusive Interview with Cindy Wu, Co-Founder of Giggle, an AI- and Web3-powered platform reimagining fan engagement through a new "Interact-to-Earn" model. Backed by 3 Body Labs, Giggle transforms fan interactions into tokenized, investable assets-ushering in a new era of interactive IP. Wu shares insights into the platform, its implications for creators and communities, and what's next for this emerging industry.

SILICON VALLEY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 9, 2025 / From Play-to-Earn to Move-to-Earn, the "X-to-Earn" wave has already reshaped gaming and fitness. Now a new frontier is emerging: Interact-to-Earn, where fan engagement itself becomes an investable asset. Giggle, an AI- and Web3-powered platform backed by 3 Body Labs, wants to make that future real. We sat down with Co-Founder Cindy to unpack how Giggle tokenizes fan interaction, why "interactive IP" is the next big category, and what's coming next.



Cindy Wu, Co-Founder of Giggle (2025)

Interview with Giggle's Co-founder, Cindy Wu:

Interviewer: Cindy, in one sentence, what is Giggle?

Cindy: Giggle is the monetization infrastructure for interactive IP - we let creators and IP holders turn fan actions (remix, vote, duet, meme) into on-chain value with IP Tokens.

Interviewer: Where did the idea originate?

Cindy: My co-founder Roger and I noticed two gaps:

Fans already remix everything on TikTok and YouTube but capture zero upside. Studios struggle to quantify that engagement in P&L terms. Giggle bridges both by issuing IP Tokens and sharing revenue every time a fan sparks interaction.

Interviewer: Walk us through the core product stack.

Cindy:

AI Content Engine - generates derivative videos, artwork, even music stems in minutes. Engagement Widgets - plug-and-play "Vote", "Remix", "Duet" modules. IP Token Issuer - one-click smart-contract deployment with compliance presets (US/EU/Asia). DEX Liquidity Router - auto-routes fees and buybacks to keep tokens liquid.

Interviewer: How does Interact-to-Earn work in practice?

Cindy: Fans use a widget - say an AI Remix challenge. Each submission mints an on-chain proof. Smart contracts send token rewards to the fan, royalties to the IP owner, and a slice to a buy-back pool that supports price stability. Everyone wins.

Interviewer: You're incubated by 3 Body Labs, known for an AI film-generation stack. How does that synergy play out?

Cindy: Giggle plugs directly into 3 Body Labs' AI Director, so an influencer can drop a 30-second vocal stem and get a full-blown music video fans can remix within hours - no studio overhead.

Interviewer: What traction can you share?

Cindy:

Pilot IPs signed to date A U S. competition franchise with 50 million+ fans A globally renowned sci-fi IP already adapted into a Netflix series (season 2 now in production) A Billboard-charting singer A leading film studio in India A Hong Kong film studio controlling a library of 600+ classic HK movies

On-chain performance (private-beta stage) The first two Hong Kong movie IP tokens issued on Giggle now average US $100 K+ in daily trading volume Combined fully diluted market cap has surpassed US $3 million



Interviewer: Roadmap for the next six months?



Cindy:

Launch Interact-to-Earn pilot with 10 flagship IPs. Open Widget Store to third-party devs. List the first batch of IP Tokens on major DEXs. Release our creator dashboard with real-time royalty analytics.

Interviewer: One call-to-action for IP owners or influencers reading this?

Cindy: If you have a community that loves to remix or meme your work, DM us. Early partners get rev-share upside and governance tokens in the Giggle ecosystem.

Closing

Giggle's bet is simple: the more interactive a piece of IP becomes, the more valuable it is. By letting fans earn alongside creators, the company hopes to rewrite the economics of fandom.

For more information about Giggle, please visit app.giggle.pro.

Giggle: The Future of IP (2025)

About Giggle

Giggle is a Silicon Valley-based IP Tokenization and Monetization infrastructure platform designed for content creators, studios, and rights holders across film, television, music, sports, and digital media. Its proprietary plug-in and dashboard allow clients to tokenize any video content as an IP Token, which can be bought, traded, or licensed directly on their own platforms. Clients can then create unique AI-based experiences through built-in applications to engage with their fans.

Giggle

228 Hamilton Ave, Palo Alto, CA 94301

info@giggle.pro

1-669-236-1344

SOURCE: 3 Body Labs

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/turning-fans-into-stakeholders-an-exclusive-interview-with-giggle-1025676